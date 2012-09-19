(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- TDC A/S --------------------------------------- 19-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Positive/A-2 Country: Denmark

Primary SIC: Communications

Equipment

Mult. CUSIP6: 87236N

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Dec-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

14-Jun-2010 BB/B BB/B

Rationale

The ratings on Danish telecommunications operator TDC A/S reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. This opinion is underpinned by TDC's position as the leading operator in the Danish telecoms market and its strong track record of improving operating efficiency, with our expectation of further improvements. A moderately conservative financial policy and good free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation also support our assessment.