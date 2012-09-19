(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- TDC A/S --------------------------------------- 19-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Positive/A-2 Country: Denmark
Primary SIC: Communications
Equipment
Mult. CUSIP6: 87236N
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Dec-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
14-Jun-2010 BB/B BB/B
Rationale
The ratings on Danish telecommunications operator TDC A/S reflect Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' opinion of the company's "satisfactory" business risk
profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. This opinion is underpinned
by TDC's position as the leading operator in the Danish telecoms market and
its strong track record of improving operating efficiency, with our
expectation of further improvements. A moderately conservative financial
policy and good free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation also support our
assessment.