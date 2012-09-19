(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Azerbaijan-based Pasha Bank (PB) a Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this comment.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE: IDRs AND VIABILITY RATING (VR)
PB's IDRs and VR reflect the high-risk Azerbaijan operating environment; the bank's limited
franchise and short track record; potential contingent risks arising from the construction
business of the broader group; considerable political risk and uncertainty with respect to the
long-term sustainability of the bank's sizeable related party funding; and significant balance
sheet concentrations.
At the same time, the ratings also consider PB's currently solid financial metrics,
reflected in a sizable capital buffer, considerable liquidity cushion and reasonable
performance. PB's credit profile has also benefited to date from the bank's powerful shareholder
in terms of capital injections and access to funding.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE: SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
The '5' Support Rating and 'No Floor' SRF reflect Fitch's view that support for PB from the
Azerbaijan authorities and/or its owner cannot be relied upon. This in turn reflects the bank's
still limited systemic importance, the considerable delays in providing capital support to
majority state-owned International Bank of Azerbaijan ('BB+'/RWN), and PB's potentially high
exposure to any changes in the political landscape in Azerbaijan (albeit Fitch does not
currently expect such changes).
At the same time, Fitch acknowledges that the bank's shareholder structure may benefit the
bank in terms of potential liquidity support and favourable regulatory treatment. PB is owned by
Pasha Holding and ultimately controlled by Arif Pashaev, the father in-law of the current
President Aliyev.
RATING DRIVERS: IDRs AND VR
Reported loans overdue by 90 days or more (non-performing loans, NPLs) stood at 10% of the
portfolio at end-2011, which is significant considering recent rapid growth and the relatively
unseasoned nature of the book. However, NPLs were 90% covered by loan impairment reserves, and
Fitch's review of PB's largest exposures suggests their quality is reasonable relative to
privately-owned peers.
PB's loss absorption capacity is currently substantial. At end-Q112, PB could have reserved
just over half its loan book without breaching minimum regulatory capital requirements. Fitch
estimates that the regulatory capital adequacy ratio of 37% at end-H112 is likely to gradually
decrease to around 15% over four to five years, given anticipated 20%-25% annual loan growth
rates and current internal capital generating capacity of 10%.
Fitch notes sizeable contingent risks resulting from the shareholder's construction
business, which is viewed by the agency as currently more important for Pasha Holding, than the
group's banking business. Although PB does not finance much of shareholder's construction
activities at present (related party lending was a moderate 15% of end-2011 Fitch core capital),
the agency is concerned that PB's current capital and liquidity buffers could weaken if PB is
forced to considerably increase its exposure to related party construction activities. PB's
sister bank, Kapital Bank ('B+'/Stable/'b-'), which is also owned by Pasha Holding, currently
has substantial exposure to the group's construction projects.
PB's funding is dominated by related party placements made by other companies of Pasha
Holding (17% of end-2011 liabilities) and family members of the controlling shareholder (32%).
Some of these placements are interest-free and result in a low average cost of funding (3.5% in
2011), which contributes to PB's bottom line. Fitch cannot reliably assess the longer-term
sustainability of these funds, and expresses concerns that the bank's financial position in
terms of both liquidity and profitability would weaken if they are withdrawn. PB may find it
difficult to replace them with local retail funding due to the absence of a branch network. At
the same time, the bank keeps a sizeable liquidity buffer in the form of sovereign bonds, equal
to 50% of liabilities at end-2011, which exceeds the amount of potential deposit outflow. PB's
liquidity also benefits from the absence of material wholesale funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs AND VR
Downside pressure on PB's ratings could arise if the capital and liquidity positions are
substantially eroded, for example as a result of very rapid growth or materialisation of
contingent risks from other group assets, or if credit underwriting standards and/or asset
quality markedly deteriorate. A sharp weakening of the Azerbaijan economy or the country's
political stability, for example in case of a much lower oil price, would also be negative.
Near-term upside potential for PB's ratings is limited. However, an extended track record of
sound performance, greater diversification of the bank's franchise and improved transparency of
the group's construction business would be credit positive.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
The Support Rating and SRF could be upgraded if there was a marked increase in PB's systemic
importance and the depth of its franchise, or if the Azerbaijan authorities more clearly
demonstrate their readiness to support the country's non state-owned banks. However, Fitch views
such changes as unlikely in the near term.
The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR):
assigned 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign-currency IDR: assigned 'B'
Viability Rating: assigned 'b+'
Support Rating: assigned '5'
Support Rating Floor: assigned 'No Floor'