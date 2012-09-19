Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings says that increasingly adverse conditions in truck end-markets will threaten European manufacturers' cash flow and earnings in H212. However, the agency believes that European truck makers are better positioned to adapt to this year's slow-down, compared with the 2009 recession thanks to lower operational and financial gearing.

"Inventory build-up and relatively high levels of dividends and capex are likely to consume weaker cash flow in 2012, against the backdrop of deteriorating truck markets", says Ha-Anh Bui, Capital Goods analyst in Fitch's Corporate team. "Truck-makers' ability to swiftly adjust production, operating costs and cash spending, which have grown during the recovery of the past two years, will be crucial to conserve robust financial profiles in the near term."

Trading conditions have deteriorated since H211 and Fitch expects them to remain weak in the foreseeable future based on contracting end-market demand for trucks in Europe and South America and moderate truck demand in North America. New orders in H112, as customers have been hesitating to place new orders in expectation of lower economic activity since September 2011. Manufacturers with a large exposure to Brazil and Southern Europe have been hardest hit. Fiat Industrial SpA, which generates 19% of its commercial vehicle sales in Italy and Spain, has been most affected and reported a 17% drop in order intake, followed by AB Scania , which derives almost a quarter of its orders from Latin America and has no major presence in North America, with a 15% decline in new orders for trucks.

Demand in other end-markets is expected to remain sluggish, including city buses which suffer from communes and cities' budget cuts, whereas construction equipment (important for AB Volvo ('BBB'/Stable) and Fiat Industrial) will benefit from healthy demand growth and higher margin income. In addition, providers of specialised engineering (e.g. MAN SE's Power Engineering division), which have proven more resilient to down-turns in the past, are likely to benefit from more stable earnings from these segments this year.

The weakening environment had a negative impact on most European manufacturers, which reported lower earnings from truck sales in H112 compared with 2011. The agency calculates that European truck manufacturers, including Daimler Trucks, Volvo, MAN, Fiat Industrial and Scania, experienced average margin squeezes of 180bps in H112 year-on-year.

Profitability of globally diversified truck manufacturers will continue to be challenged by unfavourable business mix, as high-spec/high-margin markets in Europe and Latin America are in decline, while the lower-spec emerging Asian and Eastern European markets remain growth drivers for world truck demand this year.

Fitch expects free cash flow generation to be challenged this year, given continued order book deterioration. European truck-makers will need to cut production further to contain the cash leakage from working capital build-up. Deliveries did not match production in H112, leading to increased stocks at end-H112 for all major European truck makers (excluding Daimler).

In addition, manufacturers are facing relatively high cash spending in 2012, following strong performance in 2011. Excluding Daimler, Fitch estimates that aggregate dividends from Volvo, MAN, Fiat Industrial and Scania will increase by 25% to around EUR1.7bn in 2012 from EUR1.4bn paid in 2011 and their aggregate capex spending will increase to EUR3.7bn, from EUR3.4bn in 2011.

However, Fitch does not expect a broad-based deterioration in European truck makers' credit profiles, although a substantial improvement in H212 is unlikely. The slow-down is less severe compared with the dramatic drop in 2009 and truck-makers will be better prepared to align production and costs this year. Net new orders for Volvo, Scania, MAN and Fiat Industrial dropped on average 12% in H112, compared to 51% in H109.

Despite Fitch's expected weakening, balance sheet gearing remains healthy and operational leverage has improved in the wake of the previous downturn, due in particular to cost-cutting programmes and more flexible workforce. The industry's combined FFO adjusted gross leverage decreased to 0.7x in 2011 from 1.7x in 2008 and FFO adjusted net leverage to -0.2x at end-2011 from 0.9x at end-2008. However, the reduction in net debt was primarily achieved via build-up of cash buffers which accounts for roughly two-thirds of the industry's debt reduction during that period. Of the industry's EUR12.4bn net debt reduction between 2009 and 2011, EUR8.0bn was achieved via increase of cash on balance-sheet and EUR4.3bn through repayment of debt.

Fitch recently affirmed Volvo's ratings, following deleveraging in 2011 and the recent sale of Volvo Aero for SEK6.9bn to GKN Holdings PLC ('BBB-'/Stable), which will support credit metrics.