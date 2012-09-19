(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 19 -
Summary analysis -- KRAVAG-LOGISTIC Versicherungs AG -------------- 19-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany
Local currency AA-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Dec-2011 AA-/-- --/--
12-Sep-2008 A+/-- --/--
22-Nov-2007 NR/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Germany-based specialist insurer KRAVAG-LOGISTIC Versicherungs
AG (KLog) are supported by the company's core status to its parent, R+V
Versicherung AG (RVV; AA-/Stable/--), the holding company and reinsurer of
Germany-based R+V insurance group (R+V or the group). Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services views the primary operations of R+V as a core part of the
German cooperative banking sector. We regard KLog as integral to R+V's group
strategy because it is the group's dedicated carrier for its business
relations with the German road hauler segment. KLog demonstrates a sound
specialist competitive position and is very strongly capitalized. These
strengths are partly offset by its significant exposure to the very
competitive German motor market and its declining profitability.
As the market leader for business with freight forwarders, KLog fits well with
R+V group's strategy to build a prominent role in this segment, which is
dominated by cooperatives. In addition, KLog's client relationships create
business opportunities for other members of the group, such as those providing
life insurance. KLog is fully integrated into R+V, which also employs KLog's
staff and handles all of its operational functions. The company continues to
use the KRAVAG brand because of its strong, long-standing roots and its
reputation with road hauler associations.