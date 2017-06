Sept 19 Holland Mortgage Backed Series (Hermes) XVIII B.V.

* Moody's has assigned provisional credit ratings to the following classes of notes to be issued by Holland Mortgage Backed Series (Hermes) XVIII B.V.: ....EUR[]M Class A1 Notes due 2044, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) ....EUR[]M Class A2 Notes due 2044, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) ....EUR[]M Class A3 Notes due 2044, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) ....EUR[]M Class B Notes due 2044, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf) ....EUR[]M Class C Notes due 2044, Assigned (P)A2 (sf) ....EUR[]M Class D Notes due 2044, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)