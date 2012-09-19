Sept 19 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have performed a credit and cash flow analysis of Euro-Galaxy II CLO's performance.

-- Following our analysis, we have taken various rating actions in the transaction.

-- Euro-Galaxy II CLO is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to speculative-grade European and U.S. corporate firms, with the collateral managed by Pinebridge Investments Europe.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on Euro-Galaxy II CLO B.V.'s outstanding EUR405.78 million rated notes.

Specifically, we have:

-- Raised our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes;

-- Affirmed our rating on the class D notes; and

-- Lowered our rating on the class E notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis, to assess the transaction's performance since our previous review on May 19, 2011 (see "Ratings Raised On Cash Flow CLO Transaction Euro-Galaxy II CLO's Class A To E Notes").

Since our previous review, the transaction has benefited from:

-- Reduced time to maturity of the rated notes, and

-- Increased performing portfolio weighted-average spread to 3.94% from 3.02%.