Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Gateway Distriparks Limited's (GDL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch A+(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

GDL's ratings factor in its position as India's second-largest container freight station (CFS) operator, established presence in the inland container depot (ICD) business, and longstanding association with shipping lines. They also reflect its strong capital structure with low net debt/ EBITDAR of 1.7x in FY11, despite deterioration, and negative cash conversion cycle at the consolidated level. As per Fitch's expectations, GDL's revenues have seen a growing contribution from its container rail and cold chain businesses, representing around 53% and 8% of total revenue (up from around 47% and 6% in FY10). Fitch has taken a consolidated view of GDL's businesses and financials in its assessment.

The company's net financial leverage deteriorated over the past two years as debt was raised to fund capex. Its revenue base is also small relative to peers in the same rating category. GDL's EBITDAR margins declined in FY10 due to the higher contribution from its lower-margin container rail and cold storage logistics businesses. Due to a shift towards the export and import activity in the container rail business, profit margins improved slightly in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) and are expected to improve further in FY12 onwards.

For the nine months ended 31 December 2011, GDL earned consolidated revenues of around INR5.8bn with an EBITDA margin of 33.92%. In FY11 consolidated revenues grew 16% yoy to nearly INR6bn, with EBIDTAR margins increasing slightly to 26.7% (FY10: 24.2%).

Negative rating guidelines include significant under-utilisation of GDL's capacity impacting profitability, and/or any debt-led capex, which would lead to deterioration in its financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/ operating EBITDAR) to more than 3x on a sustained basis.

Incorporated in 1994, GDL operates a CFS at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and three more CFSs through its subsidiaries. It is currently undertaking construction of another warehouse at Kochi. GDL currently has a 53% stake in Snowman Logistics Limited, a cold chain logistics player and a 97% stake in Gateway Rail Freight Limited which operates container trains and rail linked terminals with customs facilities.

GDL's bank loans have been affirmed as follows:

- INR250m fund-based working capital limits (increased from INR100m): affirmed at 'Fitch A+(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR750m non-fund based working capital limits (increased from INR550m): affirmed at 'Fitch A+(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR106.2m long-term bank loan: affirmed at 'Fitch A+(ind)'