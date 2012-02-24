(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24 -
Summary analysis -- PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk.- 24-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Department stores
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-May-2006 B+/-- B+/--
03-Dec-2003 B-/-- B-/--
Rationale
The rating on PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk. reflects the highly competitive
nature of the hypermarket industry in Indonesia, execution risk in securing
locations and building new stores, and challenges in improving operating
margin. Matahari's market leadership through its large Hypermart network and
its good growth prospects in Indonesia partly offset these weaknesses.
We forecast Matahari's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation,
amortization, and rent (EBITDAR) margin at 7% to 8% in 2012. This expectation
reflects the intense competition in the Indonesian food retail market and the
company's focus on high-volume low-margin food retail operations. We believe
there is limited margin upside for Matahari in 2012 as start-up costs for new
stores will remain high until sales at these new stores ramp-up. The company's
revenues of Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 6.5 trillion and EBITDAR margins of 7% for
the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, were in line with our expectations.
We anticipate that Matahari will open 10-12 new Hypermart stores in 2012
throughout Indonesia. We expect this to translate into a 20%-25% growth in the
company's net revenues to IDR11 trillion-IDR11.5 trillion in 2012, compared to
our projected sales of about IDR9.1 trillion in 2011. We expect that
Matahari's leverage will remain high for the rating level in the next 12
months because EBITDA from new stores takes time to materialize. We expect the
company's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDAR at 4.0x-4.5x in 2012. Our
adjustments for EBITDAR include non-operating recurring income from the
interest on a vendor loan following the sale of the company's department store
operations to PT Meadow Indonesia, and from its investment in Meadow Asia Co.
Ltd. Matahari's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDAR was 4.4x for the 12 months
ended Sept. 30, 2011.