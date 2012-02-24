(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on CapitaCommercial Trust (CCT; BBB+/Stable/--) is not affected by the company's acquisition of commercial property Twenty Anson for Singapore dollar (S$) 430 million. While we expect the acquisition to increase CCT's leverage, it will be within our threshold for the company's "intermediate" financial risk profile, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company to fund the acquisition with debt. This will modestly increase its gearing to about 31% by mid 2012, from 30.2% as of Dec. 31, 2011.

We expect the acquisition to expand CCT's portfolio of leasing properties with stable cash flows, but have a neutral effect on the portfolio yield. The benefit to CCT would likely materialize after 2012 after a modest upward revision in rentals at Twenty Anson. With the rental revision, we expect Twenty Anson to contribute about 4%-5% of CCT's gross rental income in 2013. As of Dec. 31, 2011, CCT's investment properties portfolio was valued at S$5.73 billion, of which about 80% is "Grade A" offices (with 93.9% occupancy).