(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Beri Udyog Private Limited (Beri Udyog) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Beri Udyog's strong business and financial performance since FY08 (financial year ending March). Revenues have grown at a CAGR of over 40% over the last four years to INR786m in FY11, with EBITDA margins increasing to 7.4% (FY08: 3.8%). The ratings also reflect the company's strong sales and distribution network both in domestic and overseas markets, with the latter contributing over a quarter to its total sales. The ratings also benefit from management's strong experience of over 30 years in the agriculture implements industry.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the expected deterioration of Beri Udyog's key credit matrices over the short- to medium-term due to its ongoing INR160m capex plan for setting up a forward integration assembly unit by mid-FY13, which is being funded by a mix of debt and equity. In FY11, financial leverage (adjusted net debt/EBITDA) was 2.2x and interest coverage ratio was 4.7x. The ratings also constrained by the volatility in raw material (steel) prices, which accounts for over 80% of total operating cost for the company.

Positive rating guidelines include Beri Udyog's ability to maintain its financial leverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis. Negative rating guidelines include financial leverage exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis.

Established in 1978, Beri Udyog manufactures tractor-drawn soil preparation agricultural implements, such as rotary tillers, cultivators, disc harrows, disc ploughs, among others. All these products are sold under the brand name of "Fieldking". Beri Udyog has a network of 35 distributors and over 450 dealers across India. In FY11, the company's net profit was INR23m. In 9M12, Beri Udyog had revenue of INR1.05bn, EBITDA margins of 5.6% and a net profit of INR28m.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Beri Udyog's instruments as follows:

- INR31m long-term loans: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR90m fund-based working capital limits: assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'

- INR10m non-fund based working capital limits (within fund-based limits): assigned 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'