(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Sona Okegawa Precision Forgings Limited's (SOPFL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch BB+(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The upgrade reflects continuous and significant improvements in SOPFL's consolidated operating profitability and financial leverage in FY11 (financial year ending March) and 9MFY12. Consolidated operating EBIDTAR increased to INR1,402m in FY11 from INR685m in FY10 and further to INR1,472m in 9MFY12; Consequently, financial leverage reduced to 6.5x from 12.4x and further to 4.7x (on an annualised basis). The company's operations have also become profitable from FY11 onwards at the net level, compared with net losses incurred in FY09 and FY10.

The ratings factor in the technical expertise of SOPFL's founders - India's Sona Group (75%) and Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (MMC; 25%) - and its diversified customer portfolio across the automobile industry, with limited customer concentration. Maruti Suzuki India Limited, along with its associate company - Suzuki Powertrain India Limited, remains its largest customer, with a revenue share of about 15%-20% over FY08-FY11. Other key customers include Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Automotive Axles Limited, H V Axles Limited, Tata Motors Limited ('BB'/Stable) and Tractors & Farm Equipment Limited. SOPFL's technology agreement with MMC and its access to precision forging technology of its subsidiaries have strengthened its business profile. Fitch has taken a consolidated view of SOPFL's and its subsidiaries' business and financial positions.

SOPFL's standalone revenues grew by 47.9% yoy to INR2,207m in FY11, with a slight decline in its operating EBIDTAR margin of 23.9% (FY10: 24.9%). Despite the high capex spend of INR277m in FY11 (FY10: INR22m), SOPFL's FY11 standalone financial leverage (net adjusted debt/operating EBIDTAR: 6.0x) broadly remained at the similar level of FY10 (6.6x) and is likely to remain so in FY12 as part of the capex has been incurred in the current year.

The ratings are constrained by SOPFL high, though reduced, consolidated financial leverage due to significant borrowings in its international subsidiaries undertaken for the acquisition of precision forging facilities in Germany and North America. The international subsidiaries' profitability, which began to improve from FY10 onwards, remains weak in relation to its standalone operations, leading to SOPFL extending liquidity support to its subsidiaries by way of inter-company loans and guarantees over FY08-FY11. Fitch notes that though SOPFL has planned capex of about INR1,900m over FY13-FY15 for its standalone operations, stability of international operations could bring about improvement in its consolidated financial metrics.

Negative rating guidelines include a significant decline in profitability or an unexpected increase in borrowings resulting in consolidated financial leverage exceeding 7x. Positive rating guidelines include an improvement in profitability of international subsidiaries and consolidated financial leverage of below 4.5x on a sustained basis.

SOPFL is a JV between Sona Autocomp Holding (the investment holding arm of the Sona Group) and MMC. The company commenced operations in 1998, and manufactures precision forged bevel gears, differential case assemblies and synchroniser rings at its two facilities in Gurgaon and Pune. During 9MFY12, SOPFL recorded revenue of INR14.7bn and an operating EBIDTAR of INR1.5bn, registering yoy growth of 17.6% and 75%, respectively.

Rating actions on SOPFL's instruments:

- INR1,890.2m long-term loans (reduced from 1,977.8m): upgraded to 'Fitch BB+(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR300m fund-based limits (enhanced from INR280m): upgraded to 'Fitch BB+(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)' and affirmed at 'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR145m non-fund based limits (enhanced from INR125m): upgraded to 'Fitch BB+(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)' and affirmed at 'Fitch A4+(ind)'