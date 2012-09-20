(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 20 - Investors would most likely change their mandates to purchase 'F2sf' paper in the absence of alternative short-term investments if European Asset-Backed Commercial Paper conduits were to lose their 'F1sf' rating, says Fitch Ratings. This would limit the impact of downgrades on the USD1trn global ABCP market, reducing concerns that an important source of funding for the real economy would be removed.

A similar migration of ABCP has occurred once before when banks were downgraded to 'F1sf' from 'F1+sf' in the wake of the global financial crisis in the late 2000s. Only 31% of European ABCP conduits are 'F1+sf' now, compared with 53% before the crisis.

In Europe, the most likely reason for a wholesale downgrade of ABCP conduits would be a downgrade of the sponsor banks' ratings, which would trigger a downgrade in all related products, including bank facilities. In this scenario, investors would stick with ABCP for capital and liquidity management because there would be few alternatives large enough left at 'F1sf' ratings. Sovereign Treasury bills could provide an alternative for some, but that product's yields are too low for many ABCP investors.

One possible reason for such a widespread downgrade of sponsor banks could be the continued removal of support. Of the 16 ABCP sponsor banks rated by Fitch, 12 have IDRs that are at their Support Rating Floor, meaning a weakening in the level of support available to the banks could result in their IDRs being downgraded unless their Viability Ratings also improve, for example on the back of regulatory initiatives such as Basel III.

Sovereign support has had a huge influence on bank default risk, reducing it by a factor of around eight on a five year basis, according to Fitch's data. The combination of removing support and introducing bank resolution legislation means bank default and failure risk in the EU will ultimately converge. Unless offsetting factors reduce bank default risk, some ratings will migrate downwards as the new regulatory framework becomes clearer.