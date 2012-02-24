Feb 24 -

The ratings on U.K.-based media group Daily Mail & General Trust PLC (DMGT) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and its "significant" financial risk profile.

DMGT's exposure to the cyclical and structurally changing U.K. advertising market and the high operating leverage of its print media division constrain the group's business risk profile. Support for the ratings primarily stems from DMGT's well-diversified portfolio of business-to-business (B2B) information and media assets and the leading market positions of the group's core newspaper titles. In addition, the group's B2B operations, which we consider less sensitive to cyclical advertising spending, increasingly contribute to the group's operating profits.

Our view of DMGT's financial risk profile takes into account the volatility of the group's credit metrics that stems from the group's exposure to swings in advertising spending and a volatile pension deficit. We believe that the group's credit metrics should remain commensurate with the rating in 2012 though the weakness of global economic conditions supported by the more stable B2B operating performance. The group's financial risk profile also reflects DMGT's traditionally cash-generative media businesses and "adequate" liquidity.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In its trading update that was released in mid-February 2012, the group reported a resilient performance in its B2B division with revenue up 3% (6% organically) for the first quarter ended Jan. 1, 2012. The advertising environment remained tough with advertising revenue down 4% at national titles and down 10% at local titles. We foresee a continuation of current trends in the next 12 months and we forecast a flat- to low-single-digit revenue decline and a declining EBITDA margin (after exceptional operating costs).

Our base-case scenario is somewhat more conservative compared with the company's public guidance. We anticipate that the deteriorating macroeconomic outlook in Europe will likely affect the group's performance in various ways, such as the obvious decline in advertising markets, as well as tight travel and marketing budgets that could soften bookings in DMG Events' business division. Volatile property markets similarly are likely to affect DMG Information's performance, which is dependent on transaction volumes in residential and commercial properties. Therefore, we anticipate a mid-single-digit decline in the business-to-customer (B2C) division, which could be partially offset by a low-single-digit revenue increase in the more historically resilient B2B division. Given the high operating leverage of the print media division, we factor in a decline of approximately 100 basis points to the group's EBITDA margin (after exceptional operating costs).

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Despite our forecast of a declining operating performance in the next 12 months, we believe the group continues to be highly cash generative. We anticipate unadjusted funds from operations (FFO) of around GBP190 million, modest working capital needs, and approximately GBP60 million of capital expenditures (capex) in 2012. We do not foresee any deviation from the publicly stated dividend policy. We expect that FFO to Standard & Poor's adjusted debt will remain above 20%, consistent with our guidance for the rating.

DMGT's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA stood at 3.4x at fiscal year-end 2011 ended Oct. 2, 2011, despite some debt reduction because of a GBP65 million increase of the pension deficit to GBP336 million. According to our base-case scenario, we anticipate that the leverage ratio will remain below 3.5x, which we view as commensurate with the rating.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on DMGT is 'B'. We assess DMGT's liquidity profile as "adequate," according to our criteria. We expect that DMGT's sources of liquidity, including cash and revolving credit facility (RCF) availability, will exceed its uses by at least 1.2x or more in the next 12 months, even in the event of a 20%-30% decline in EBITDA.

Liquidity sources for the next 12 months mainly include a nominal cash balance of GBP174 million as of fiscal year-end 2011. Of this, about GBP10 million sat at 66%-owned Euromoney, which Standard & Poor's treats as restricted cash. Additionally, we expect DMGT to generate around GBP190 million of FFO in the fiscal year 2012.

DMGT has access to a GBP390 million RCF, including the GBP300 million new RCF due in 2016 and the retained GBP90 million of existing credit lines due in 2013. As of fiscal year-end 2011, these facilities were undrawn.

Liquidity uses for the next 12 months mainly include our assumptions of modest working capital needs, GBP60 million of capex, and approximately GBP70 million of dividend payments. DMGT used part of its GBP174 million of cash in December 2011 to repay GBP110 million of its unsecured notes early, which are due in 2013.

There are no significant debt maturities or debt amortization requirements before 2013 when the remaining GBP47 million of the senior unsecured bond becomes due. The next significant maturity is the GBP350 million senior unsecured bond due in 2018.

DMGT's bonds do not have any financial covenants, either for maintenance or incurrence of additional debt. Tough maintenance covenants on RCFs, such as fixed charge coverage of more than 3.0x and a ratio of net debt to EBITDA (excluding exceptional costs such as restructuring) of less than 3.75x, will have more than 30% of headroom in the next 12 months. Credit facilities are subject to half-yearly covenant compliance tests.

Recovery analysis

-- The issue rating on DMGT's senior unsecured bonds is 'BB', one notch below the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on this debt is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default.

-- The issue and recovery ratings of the notes are supported by our view of the business as a going concern under our hypothetical default scenario, given DMGT's leading position in the U.K. publishing market, highly recognized brands, and well-diversified portfolio of assets. However, recovery prospects for unsecured bondholders are limited by the weak documentary protection and the lack of security granted over DMGT's assets.

-- We believe that a default would most likely result from operational underperformance, mainly influenced by the B2C division, leading to an overleveraged capital structure. Under our default scenario, we estimate that the group would default in 2016, having used up all available liquidity and being unable to refinance its bank facility maturing that year. We estimate that EBITDA would have declined to about GBP132 million at that point. Our going-concern valuation yields a stressed enterprise value of approximately GBP725 million, which is equivalent to a 5.5x stressed EBITDA multiple.

-- As part of our analysis, we assume that the GBP90 million bank facility due 2013 would be refinanced and that the GBP390 million bank facilities would be fully drawn at the point of default. We also assume that these lines would rank ahead of the bonds at that time. After deducting priority liabilities, including enforcement costs, an estimated proportion of the net pension deficit, and the fully drawn bank facilities, we expect that the residual value would be enough for recovery prospects in the 10%-30% range on the speculative-grade notes.

For our full recovery analysis, see Daily Mail & General Trust PLC's Recovery Rating Profile, published Aug. 12, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that DMGT's profitability and credit metrics should remain in line with its ratings in the next 12 months. The outlook also incorporates our view that DMGT will maintain a moderate financial policy with a prudent approach to acquisitions and dividends in the next 12-18 months. We view adjusted FFO to debt of more than 20% and debt to EBITDA of less than 4x as commensurate with the ratings.

We could consider a downgrade if DMGT's operating performance falls significantly below our base-case expectations, adversely affecting the group's EBITDA, free cash flow generation, and credit metrics. Additionally, we could consider a downgrade if DMGT's financial policy becomes more aggressive than we currently anticipate and if the group's adjusted FFO to debt falls below 20%.

We could consider an upgrade if the group protects and increases its EBITDA margin and cash flow generation. We could also consider an upgrade if the group further reduces its debt, posting adjusted debt to EBITDA comfortably below 3.0x, and improves its adjusted FFO to debt above 30% on a sustainable basis in the next 12-18 months.