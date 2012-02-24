(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly published report that pressure is mounting on India's public finances, one of the sovereign's key rating weaknesses, due to recent deterioration in the central government's fiscal position. However, it is premature to conclude that India's overall general government debt dynamics, which have improved in recent years, have suddenly reversed course and become unsustainable.

Despite the recent poor performance, Fitch believes that the central government's fiscal deficit is unlikely to miss its target by a significant margin, finishing FY12 at about 5.5%-6% of GDP. The broader general government (including both central government and the states) could be about 9.5% of GDP, compared with 9.2% in FY11. India is unlikely to experience a repeat of the blowout of public finances as in FY09.

The upcoming FY13 Union budget in mid-March will provide further evidence of the Indian authorities' commitment to fiscal consolidation. "Beyond the fiscal deficit targets that will be announced, it will be interesting to see if any new measures to enhance revenue intake or cut expenditure are introduced to improve the underlying structure of India's public finances," says Art Woo, Director in Fitch's Sovereign team.

