Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based The Lake Palace Hotels & Motels Pvt. Ltd's (LPHM) 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. The agency has also withdrawn the 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' rating on LPHM's INR717.6m long-term bank loan.

The National Long-Term rating has been withdrawn as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage, and the instruments ratings have been withdrawn as the loan has been paid in full.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of LPHM.