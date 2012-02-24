(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Credit Europe Bank's (CEB) RUB5bn 10% senior unsecured exchange bonds (BO-02 series) a Long-term rating of 'BB-' and a National Long-term rating of 'A+(rus)'. The bonds are due 10 February 2015 but the bond-holders have a put option exercisable on 12 February 2014.

CEB's obligations under the bonds rank equally with the claims of other senior unsecured creditors except claims of retail depositors, which under Russian law rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. Retail deposits accounted for 9.0% of CEB's total liabilities at end-2011, according to local GAAP accounts.

CEB's has a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-'/Stable, Short-term IDR of 'B', Viability Rating of 'b+', Support Rating of '3' and National Rating of 'A+(rus)'/Stable.

CEB (formerly Finansbank (Russia) Ltd) is a mid-sized commercial bank (ranked 49th by assets at end-2011) with a focus on retail lending. It is controlled by Credit Europe Bank N.V. , which is part of the larger FIBA Holding A.S., a Turkish conglomerate owned by businessman Husnu Ozyegin.