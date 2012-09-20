Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Euromax VI ABS Ltd's notes, as follows:

EUR177.5m Class A (ISIN XS0294719082): affirmed at 'CCCsf'

EUR37.0m Class B (ISIN XS0294720171): affirmed at 'CCsf'

EUR16.0m Class C (ISIN XS0294720338): affirmed at 'Csf'

EUR16.0m Class D (ISIN XS0294720841): affirmed at 'Csf'

EUR3.0m Class E (ISIN XS0294721146): affirmed at 'Csf'

EUR6.7m Class G (ISIN XS0294722201): affirmed at 'CCsf'

EUR19.9m Class H (ISIN XS0294722896): affirmed at 'Csf'

The affirmation reflects the notes' levels of credit enhancement relative to the portfolio credit quality. The portfolio credit quality deteriorated since the last review in November 2011, with assets rated 'CCCsf' or below representing 35.9% of the portfolio, up from 28.3% in November 2011. The decline in credit quality has been driven by the amortisation of higher-rated assets as well as downgrades of CMBS and peripheral euro zone RMBS. See "Fitch: Further Losses Materialise in EMEA CMBS" on www.fitchratings.com for Fitch's view on recent CMBS performance.

All over-collateralisation (OC) tests have failed since 2009 and have been deteriorating ever since. As a consequence of the OC test breach excess spread has been used to repay the class A notes. The interest coverage (IC) test is passing. Classes A and B are making timely interest payments while interest on classes C, D, and E is being deferred.

Fitch notes that the current account bank is not eligible according to the transaction documentation, which requires a minimum Short-term rating of 'F1+'. The account bank, Citibank N.A. ('A'/Stable/'F1'), became ineligible following a downgrade in December 2011. Fitch understands that an effort to replace the account bank is underway; however, no timeframe has been set by the transaction parties as of yet. The ineligibility of the account bank does not constrain the current ratings of the transaction notes given that the highest note rating in the transaction is 'CCCsf'.

Euromax VI ABS Ltd (the issuer) is a managed cash arbitrage securitisation of structured finance assets, primarily mortgage-backed securities (RMBS and CMBS). The portfolio is managed by Collineo Asset Management. The reinvestment period is scheduled to end in April 2013.