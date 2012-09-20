Sept 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Euromax VI ABS Ltd's
notes, as follows:
EUR177.5m Class A (ISIN XS0294719082): affirmed at 'CCCsf'
EUR37.0m Class B (ISIN XS0294720171): affirmed at 'CCsf'
EUR16.0m Class C (ISIN XS0294720338): affirmed at 'Csf'
EUR16.0m Class D (ISIN XS0294720841): affirmed at 'Csf'
EUR3.0m Class E (ISIN XS0294721146): affirmed at 'Csf'
EUR6.7m Class G (ISIN XS0294722201): affirmed at 'CCsf'
EUR19.9m Class H (ISIN XS0294722896): affirmed at 'Csf'
The affirmation reflects the notes' levels of credit enhancement relative to the
portfolio credit quality. The portfolio credit quality deteriorated since the
last review in November 2011, with assets rated 'CCCsf' or below representing
35.9% of the portfolio, up from 28.3% in November 2011. The decline in credit
quality has been driven by the amortisation of higher-rated assets as well as
downgrades of CMBS and peripheral euro zone RMBS. See "Fitch: Further Losses
Materialise in EMEA CMBS" on www.fitchratings.com for Fitch's view on recent
CMBS performance.
All over-collateralisation (OC) tests have failed since 2009 and have been
deteriorating ever since. As a consequence of the OC test breach excess spread
has been used to repay the class A notes. The interest coverage (IC) test is
passing. Classes A and B are making timely interest payments while interest on
classes C, D, and E is being deferred.
Fitch notes that the current account bank is not eligible according to the
transaction documentation, which requires a minimum Short-term rating of 'F1+'.
The account bank, Citibank N.A. ('A'/Stable/'F1'), became ineligible following a
downgrade in December 2011. Fitch understands that an effort to replace the
account bank is underway; however, no timeframe has been set by the transaction
parties as of yet. The ineligibility of the account bank does not constrain the
current ratings of the transaction notes given that the highest note rating in
the transaction is 'CCCsf'.
Euromax VI ABS Ltd (the issuer) is a managed cash arbitrage securitisation of
structured finance assets, primarily mortgage-backed securities (RMBS and CMBS).
The portfolio is managed by Collineo Asset Management. The reinvestment period
is scheduled to end in April 2013.