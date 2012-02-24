(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Educomp Solutions Limited's National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch A(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation factors in Educomp's first-mover advantage, innovative business offerings, market leadership in multimedia education, and a diversified presence across all segments of the education sector, covering pre-schools, K-12 education, multimedia and online learning to higher education/ vocational skills. Also, Educomp is expected to benefit from the growing stickiness in the K-12 business and strong renewal rates in smart class business. Fitch has taken a consolidated view of Educomp's business and financials.

The ratings are constrained by Educomp's increased consolidated net adjusted financial leverage (net adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR) of 3.6x in FY11 (financial year ending March) from 2.1x in FY10, which is estimated to be higher than 3.5x in FY12. This is a result of the significant growth in the smart class business, leading to high debt requirements for Edusmart Services Private Limited, which in turn is guaranteed by Educomp. The reduced guarantee (20% of loan amount) is only on new loans of Edusmart and will not improve Educomp's consolidated adjusted leverage in the short-term as the absolute debt levels will be significantly higher yoy. Reduced guarantee model is expected to improve leverage over the medium term when earlier 100% guarantee debt is repaid and replaced by new lower guarantee loans. Despite securitisation, Educomp estimates its overall debtors' days to remain around 170 days.

Educomp has lowered its focus on heavy ICT contracts for government schools and also shifted to the asset-light JV model in its K-12 business, which will lower the capex requirements and improve cash flows. Revenues from new businesses such as online, supplementary and global (9M12: INR1,500m, 9M11: INR1,071m) have been growing consistently, however the segment-level breakeven is expected only in FY13-FY14.

Fitch expects intense competition in the core smart class segment with the entry of several new companies in the multimedia school education. However, Educomp has launched a new integrated digital teaching system - a superior version of its smart class product, and upgraded its smart class content - classroom transformational system, which are likely to provide it a competitive edge. It has also launched smart class variants to cater to varying price points. Average pricing in the smart class business lowered in the Q312, contributing to robust classroom additions (9M12: 22,208), while contracting consolidated EBITDA margins to 32% in 9M12 (FY11: 40.5%).

Furthermore, the company has outstanding foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) of USD78.5m due for redemption in July 2012 and shown the redemption premium as a contingent liability of INR1.44bn. Educomp will be refinancing the FCCBs through fresh borrowing. Fitch has treated the redemption premium as debt in its analysis.

Key rating risks include significantly lower-than-projected smart class additions, delays in breakeven of subsidiaries and JVs, pricing pressure in the smart class business leading to EBIDTA margin contraction, coupled with higher-than-projected capex including capex in JVs.

Positive rating action may result from any private equity infusion or other initiatives such as divestment, if used for debt reduction, or reduced off-balance-sheet corporate guarantees debt which leads to a reduction in financial leverage to 2x or below on a consistent basis. Conversely, adjusted net financial leverage exceeding 4x due to higher-than-expected capex and/or a fall in profitability would be negative for the ratings.

Rating actions on Educomp's debt instruments:

- INR2,640m term loans (reduced from INR5,244.48m): affirmed at 'Fitch A(ind)'

- INR150m short-term debt: 'Fitch A1(ind)'; rating withdrawn as repaid in full

- INR3,270m non-fund based working capital banking lines: affirmed at 'Fitch A(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR800m fund-based working capital banking lines: affirmed at 'Fitch A(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR200m long-term debt programme: affirmed at 'Fitch A(ind)'