BRIEF-German Startups Group buys software technology for livestream auctions from the insolvency estate of Auctionata AG
June 6 GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP BERLIN GMBH & CO KGAA:
Sept 20 Australian Mutual Investment Trust
* Moody's assigned the following provisional rating to the Senior Notes to be issued by Australian Mutual Investment Trust (the "Issuer"):
Issuer: Australian Mutual Investment Trust Series A
....AUD30,000,000 Senior Notes,
Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
June 6 GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP BERLIN GMBH & CO KGAA:
* Offering to fund expansion and investment (Updates with details, background)