(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24 -
Overview
-- On Dec. 7, 2011, we placed our 'AA+' long-term
counterparty credit rating on Euroclear Bank on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We continue to see a very strong incentive for the
user-owners of Euroclear Bank's ultimate parent, Euroclear PLC,
to provide the bank with extraordinary support if needed.
-- However, we consider that they have less capacity to do
so than hitherto.
-- We are therefore removing the explicit notch of "market"
support from our long-term counterparty credit rating on
Euroclear Bank, lowering it to 'AA' from 'AA+', and removing it
from CreditWatch negative, where it was placed on Dec. 7, 2011.
-- We are affirming our 'A-1+' short-term rating on the
bank.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Euroclear
Bank's stand-alone creditworthiness is likely to remain
resilient, even amid the difficult operating environment.
Rating Action
On Feb. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its long-term counterparty credit rating on Belgium-based
Euroclear Bank S.A. to 'AA' from 'AA+'. At the same time, we
removed the long-term rating from CreditWatch with negative
implications where it had been placed on Dec. 7, 2011. We also
affirmed the 'A-1+' short-term rating. The outlook is stable.