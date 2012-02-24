(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the current performance of Halcyon Structured Asset Management European CLO 2007-1 by applying our counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.

-- We have raised our ratings on the class C and D notes, and affirmed our ratings on the VFN and class A1, A2, B, and E notes.

-- Halcyon Structured Asset Management European CLO 2007-1 is a cash flow CLO transaction that closed in June 2007 and securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The reinvestment period for this transaction ends in July 2013.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on Halcyon Structured Asset Management European CLO 2007-1 B.V.'s outstanding EUR519.82 million notes.

Specifically, we:

-- Raised our ratings on the class C and D notes; and

-- Affirmed our ratings on the VFN and class A1, A2, B, and E notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance, taking into account recent developments in the transaction.

For our review of the transaction's performance, we used data from the trustee report dated Jan. 11, 2012, in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and have applied our counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update," published on Jan. 13, 2011), as well as our cash flow criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

From our analysis, we have observed that the credit quality of the portfolio has improved since we last reviewed the transaction (see "Transaction Update: Halcyon Structured Asset Management European CLO 2007-1 B.V.," published on April 16, 2010). For example, we have observed a decrease in the proportion of assets that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-') to 4.53% from 9.73%. We have also observed an increase in the proportion of defaulted assets (those rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], and 'D').

Our analysis indicates that credit enhancement for all classes of notes has not improved since we last reviewed the transaction. However, the weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has increased, and our analysis also indicates that the weighted-average maturity of the portfolio since our last transaction update has decreased, which has led to a reduction in our scenario default rates (SDRs) for all rating categories.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated tranche. In our analysis, we have used the reported portfolio balance, weighted-average spread, and weighted-average recovery rates that we consider to be appropriate. We have incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios, using alternative default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category (i.e., 'AAA', 'AA', and 'BBB' ratings), in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

At closing, Halcyon Structured Asset Management European CLO 2007-1 entered into derivative obligations to mitigate currency risks in the transaction.

We consider that the documentation for these derivatives does not fully reflect our counterparty criteria. We conducted our cash flow analysis assuming that the transaction does not benefit from support from the derivatives. After conducting these cash flow analyses, we have concluded that the ratings on the VFN and the class A1 and A2 notes can be maintained at their current rating levels. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on these classes of notes.

Taking into account our credit and cash flow analyses, the available credit enhancement supports higher ratings on the class C and D notes. We have therefore raised our ratings on the class C notes to 'BBB (sf)' from 'BBB- (sf)', and the class D notes to 'BB+ (sf)' from 'BB (sf)'.

Today, we also affirmed our rating on the class B and E notes, to reflect our view that these tranches have adequate credit support to maintain their current rating levels. These affirmations are commensurate with our cash flow stresses.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

