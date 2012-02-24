(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)' rating on India-based Educomp Infrastructure and School Management Limited's (EISML) INR1bn non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme as the NCD has been fully repaid. Fitch has also withdrawn the 'Fitch A(SO)(exp)' rating on the remaining INR500m NCD programme, as the previously envisaged debt issuance did not take place.

The rating was based on an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Educomp Solutions Limited ('Fitch A(ind)'/Stable) to the debt programme.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of EISML.