US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)' rating on India-based Educomp Infrastructure and School Management Limited's (EISML) INR1bn non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme as the NCD has been fully repaid. Fitch has also withdrawn the 'Fitch A(SO)(exp)' rating on the remaining INR500m NCD programme, as the previously envisaged debt issuance did not take place.
The rating was based on an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Educomp Solutions Limited ('Fitch A(ind)'/Stable) to the debt programme.
Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of EISML.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.