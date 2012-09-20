Sept 20 - Ratings has assigned Motor 2012 Plc's notes, backed by UK auto loan receivables originated by Santander Consumer (UK) Plc (SCUK; not rated), final ratings as follows:

USD305m Class A1a: 'F1+sf'

USD245m Class A1b: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD200m Class A1c: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP320m Class A2: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP221m Class B: NR

The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the origination and servicing procedures of SCUK, Fitch's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement (CE), and the transaction's legal structure. The ratings address timely payment of interest and payment of principal by the final maturity date in accordance with the transaction documents. The class A1a, A1b, A1c and A2 notes (together the class A notes) benefit from 24.98% CE, provided by overcollateralisation and a reserve fund (RF) funded at closing.

The USD-denominated class A1a, A1b and A1c notes have fixed amortisation schedules, that will switch to a pass-through amortisation if the performing collateral becomes less than the outstanding balance of class A and B notes. In particular, the schedule of the class A1a notes comprises 11 payment dates, while their legal maturity is 12 months after closing (the notes have monthly payment dates). Fitch analysed the risk of the principal of the class A1a notes not being fully repaid within the legal maturity, also factoring in the servicer interruption risk, and is comfortable that the buffers included in the transaction structure are adequate.

The transaction has no liquidity facility, but the RF has a dual function, with both a liquidity portion and a CE portion. The total RF is GBP72.6m (or 7.2% of the initial balance) at closing, of which GBP20.1m (2% of the total issuance) is the liquidity portion. The RF is allowed to amortise under certain conditions.

At closing, the proceeds from the notes were used to purchase an amortising pool of UK auto loan receivables from the originator. The preliminary portfolio, as of 31 July 2012, comprised 166,156 loans with an average current balance of GBP6,357, totalling GBP1,007m. The portfolio consists of loans advanced to individuals, which are aimed at financing the purchase of used vehicles (74.6%) or new vehicles (25.4%). Of the pool, 73% consists of secured loans while the remaining 27% is made up of unsecured loans. The loans were originated by SCUK, which is one of the leading independent point-of-sale finance providers in the UK car market. SCUK is a fully owned subsidiary of Santander UK Plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'). SCUK is also the servicer of the transaction, while Homeloan Management Limited (unrated) performs the role of back-up servicer as long as the class A1a notes are outstanding.

In Fitch's opinion, the future performance of the underlying receivables is a key rating driver. Fitch analysed obligor credit risk by forming base case default and recovery assumptions of 5.2% and 43.3%, respectively, and then stressing these assumptions according to the rating of each note.

Although the underlying contracts do not feature any direct residual value risk, the underlying secured receivables are regulated by the Consumer Credit Act and are therefore exposed to voluntary termination losses, which the agency estimated to be 3.6% in a 'AAAsf' scenario.

Fitch has a stable asset and rating performance outlook for the UK auto ABS sector. Fitch considers that unemployment levels as well as used car values are key drivers of asset performance in the UK auto ABS sector.

A new issue report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.

