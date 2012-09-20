(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' rating to BOC
Aviation Pte. Ltd.'s US$2 billion multicurrency medium-term note program.
The rating is one notch below the 'BBB' corporate credit rating due to the
large percentage of secured debt in BOC Aviation's capital structure. The
company's secured debt was about 64% of its total assets as of June 30, 2012,
excluding any expected future issuances under the program. The company expects
to use the proceeds for new capital spending, funding for general corporate
purposes, or refinancing of existing borrowings.
The rating on BOC Aviation (BBB/Stable/--; axA/--) reflects the company's good
cash flow stability from long lease lives, sound competitive position, and
support from its 100%-owner Bank of China Ltd. (BOC: A/Stable/A-1;
cnAA+/cnA-1). A moderately higher leverage than that of other rated peers, and
the industry's exposure to cyclical demand and aircraft lease rates partly
offset these strengths. We assess BOC Aviation's stand-alone credit profile at
'bbb-'. Our rating incorporates a one-notch uplift because we consider BOC
Aviation to be a subsidiary with "moderately strategic importance" to BOC.
The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on the company is stable.
It reflects our expectation that BOC Aviation's financial risk profile will
remain broadly stable through 2014 despite a substantial capital spending plan
that will be funded through incremental debt. We anticipate that the company
will maintain a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 6%-8% and a
ratio of debt to capital of less than 82%.
We believe an upgrade is unlikely until demand and lease rates for aircraft
lessors improve sustainably. BOC Aviation's ratio of FFO to debt staying above
12% on a sustainable basis would indicate such improvement.
We could lower the corporate credit rating if one or more of the following
occurs:
-- BOC Aviation increases its debt-funded capital spending beyond our
expectations, such that its ratio of debt to debt-plus-equity increases beyond
85%;
-- The company's ratio of FFO to debt falls below 5% on a sustainable
basis. This could materialize if the company's base monthly lease rate
declines below 0.65% (from our base-case assumption of 0.7%) while its average
funding cost exceeds 250 basis points over LIBOR; or
-- We believe BOC is likely to reduce its support.
