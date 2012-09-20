(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 20 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Iccrea Holding SpA ---------------------------- 20-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Aug-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

10-Feb-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

18-Oct-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

23-Apr-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

07-Jan-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3

SACP bb+

Anchor bbb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support +1

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- The good business position of the aggregated network of domestic cooperative banks (BCC network) in Italy.

-- The BCC network's strong funding and liquidity position.

-- Core status of Iccrea banking group within the BCC network.

Weaknesses:

-- The BCC network's modest profitability.

-- High sector loan concentration and lower-than-system average coverage of problem assets in the BCC network.

-- Our view of the BCC network's frequently unsophisticated risk culture.

Outlook

The negative outlooks on Italy-based Iccrea Holding SpA, Iccrea Banca SpA, and Iccrea BancaImpresa SpA (together Iccrea banking group) reflect the possibility of a downgrade if we anticipate that further deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could weaken the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of Italy's large network of small cooperative banks (Banche di Credito Cooperativo; the BCCs). We consider the Iccrea banking group entities to be core for the BCC network and we therefore base our ratings on Iccrea banking group entities on our assessment of the creditworthiness of the BCC network.

A deterioration of our assessment of Iccrea banking group's SACP, while the BCC network's SACP remains at 'bbb-', wouldn't necessarily trigger a downgrade of Iccrea banking group if we maintain our view of its status within the BCC network as "core."

We might revise the outlooks to stable if we anticipate an improvement in economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system, as well as a pronounced easing of the deterioration in the BCC network's asset quality and earnings.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks, Aug. 3, 2012