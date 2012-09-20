Sept 20 - Despite heightened concern over rising student loan indebtedness, U.S. FFELP
student loan ABS ratings would remain largely intact against differing levels of stress,
according to recent stress tests conducted by Fitch Ratings.
Detailed in a special report published today, Fitch subjected its existing U.S. FFELP
student loan ABS portfolio to both moderate and severe scenarios to determine the impact on
existing ratings. While sovereign risk is the key rating driver for FFELP student loan ABS
transactions, both scenarios focus on basis risk and gross defaults, which Fitch deems important
rating factors.
The moderate stress test assumes economic declines and basis stresses more severe than those
seen during the 2008/2009 downturn. Under this scenario, senior tranche ratings would remain
largely intact with approximately 85% of 'AAAsf' maintaining their ratings. Additionally,
downgrades would be limited to one or two categories for the most part.
The severe stress test assumes gross defaults approach 100% and excess spread being cut by
100 basis points. In this scenario, which Fitch deems highly remote, 43% of 'AAA' FFELP SLABS
ratings would be downgraded to below investment grade.
'The U.S. government guarantee insulates FFELP student loan ratings from deteriorating
economic conditions and rising defaults more so than other consumer asset classes,' said
Managing Director Michael Dean. ''AAA' rated student loan ABS would remain relatively robust
even if gross defaults approach 100% and basis risk significantly exceeds levels seen during the
Lehman bankruptcy.'
Fitch's 'U.S. FFELP Student Loan ABS Stress Test' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
by clicking on the below link.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. FFELP Student Loan ABS Stress Test