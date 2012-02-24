Feb 24 -
Summary analysis -- AXA Insurance Ltd. 24-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Ireland
Local currency BBB+/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Aug-2008 BBB+/-- --/--
17-Aug-2006 A-/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Irish non-life insurer AXA Insurance Ltd. (AXA Ireland) reflect
the implicit benefits of being a member of the AXA Group (AXA; core entities
are rated AA-/Negative/--). Standard & Poor's Ratings Services does not
consider AXA Ireland to be strategically important to AXA on account of the
small size of AXA Ireland and the Irish market in relation to the group's
overall income.
Nevertheless, as AXA Ireland operates successfully in lines of business
integral to AXA, is highly integrated into the group, and receives all its
reinsurance support from the group, we factor one notch of implied group
support into the ratings.
The ratings on AXA Ireland continue to reflect the implicit benefits of being
a member of the AXA Group and good operating performance. Partially offsetting
these strengths are the uncertainty of the long-term capital plans of the
group for the company, the economic challenges of the core Republic of Ireland
market, and AXA Ireland's concentration in the competitive motor insurance
market.
The company has made progress in re-pricing its book over 2010 while the
scaled-back dividend policy means that AXA Ireland is now less vulnerable to
adverse market and investment movements than before. It is our view that the
likely higher statutory capital requirements of Solvency II from 2013 onward
will lead the group to maintain a higher level of capitalization within AXA
Ireland.
Outlook
We consider that the sovereign rating forms an effective "cap" on the ratings
on AXA Ireland and other Irish insurers that operate predominantly in the
local economy.
In January 2012, we assigned a negative outlook to the long-term rating on the
Republic of Ireland. As a result, we assigned a negative outlook to AXA
Ireland. We consider that the rating on AXA Ireland will move in tandem with
that on the Republic of Ireland for the immediate future.
With the rating of the sovereign and that on AXA Ireland currently at the same
level, we do not consider an upgrade of AXA Ireland a likely scenario at
present.
The recovery of AXA Ireland's capitalization and the narrowing of the pension
scheme deficit have made a downgrade of AXA Ireland on a stand-alone basis
considerably less likely. We could lower the ratings on AXA Ireland, however,
if retained capital levels deteriorate or increased price competition renders
core businesses unprofitable over the longer term.