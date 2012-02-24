Feb 24 -

Summary analysis -- AXA Insurance Ltd. 24-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Ireland

Local currency BBB+/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Aug-2008 BBB+/-- --/--

17-Aug-2006 A-/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Irish non-life insurer AXA Insurance Ltd. (AXA Ireland) reflect the implicit benefits of being a member of the AXA Group (AXA; core entities are rated AA-/Negative/--). Standard & Poor's Ratings Services does not consider AXA Ireland to be strategically important to AXA on account of the small size of AXA Ireland and the Irish market in relation to the group's overall income.

Nevertheless, as AXA Ireland operates successfully in lines of business integral to AXA, is highly integrated into the group, and receives all its reinsurance support from the group, we factor one notch of implied group support into the ratings.

The ratings on AXA Ireland continue to reflect the implicit benefits of being a member of the AXA Group and good operating performance. Partially offsetting these strengths are the uncertainty of the long-term capital plans of the group for the company, the economic challenges of the core Republic of Ireland market, and AXA Ireland's concentration in the competitive motor insurance market.

The company has made progress in re-pricing its book over 2010 while the scaled-back dividend policy means that AXA Ireland is now less vulnerable to adverse market and investment movements than before. It is our view that the likely higher statutory capital requirements of Solvency II from 2013 onward will lead the group to maintain a higher level of capitalization within AXA Ireland.

Outlook

We consider that the sovereign rating forms an effective "cap" on the ratings on AXA Ireland and other Irish insurers that operate predominantly in the local economy.

In January 2012, we assigned a negative outlook to the long-term rating on the Republic of Ireland. As a result, we assigned a negative outlook to AXA Ireland. We consider that the rating on AXA Ireland will move in tandem with that on the Republic of Ireland for the immediate future.

With the rating of the sovereign and that on AXA Ireland currently at the same level, we do not consider an upgrade of AXA Ireland a likely scenario at present.

The recovery of AXA Ireland's capitalization and the narrowing of the pension scheme deficit have made a downgrade of AXA Ireland on a stand-alone basis considerably less likely. We could lower the ratings on AXA Ireland, however, if retained capital levels deteriorate or increased price competition renders core businesses unprofitable over the longer term.