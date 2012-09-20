(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 20 - Eurozone policy makers have recently outlined or
clarified their desired approach to facilitating greater Economic and Monetary
Union and avoid the high economic and political costs of a eurozone break up.
This supports our view that the eurozone will survive. However, political and
execution risk remain high. Despite the progress made this month, solving the
crisis is far from certain and any resolution will not be quick.
In May we identified six broad areas that needed to be addressed before market
speculation about the eurozone's viability is likely to abate: European Central
Bank funding; banking supervision; a credible financial firewall; structural
economic reform; fiscal integration; and political and institutional reform.
Progress has been made on the first four, and European Commission president Jose
Manuel Barroso has made early-stage remarks about the last two.
The ECB announced on 6 September a new, unlimited sovereign bond buying
programme, Outright Monetary Transactions, in which it would not be a preferred
creditor. By removing the convertibility risk premium and addressing investor
concerns about subordination, this initiative should lower the risk of
self-fulfilling liquidity crises, although ECB intervention needs to support
market access rather than be a substitute for it.
The European Commission's proposal on 12 September for a "single supervisory
mechanism" for eurozone banks could help break the link between weak banking
sectors and sovereign creditworthiness. The proposal is a prerequisite for
European Stability Mechanism funds being used to recapitalise banks directly.
However, the timetable for initial implementation in early 2013 is tight, and
the proposal is likely to be far more ambitious than the agreement eventually
reached.
The German Constitutional Court's approval of the creation of the ESM, also on
12 September, should allow German ratification, meaning the minimum number of
eurozone members have ratified the mechanism. The Court said any increase in
Germany's ESM liabilities above the amount already agreed (EUR190bn) would have
to be agreed by parliament.
The ESM's EUR500bn lending ceiling, part of which is already earmarked for
Spanish banks, does not cover the medium-term gross funding requirements of
Italy and Spain. But as we have previously said, it gives the ESM useful
firepower to act as an "anchor investor" in new issues, and alongside the ECB's
OMT secondary market purchases could reduce the risk of self-fulfilling
liquidity crises. As with OMTs, ESM bond buying needs to be a complement, not
alternative, to market funding.
Structural reform has remained a priority in peripheral countries, improving
growth potential. OMTs are conditional on a sovereign entering an ESM/European
Financial Stability Facility programme that includes macroeconomic adjustments,
which may increase the number and importance of reform programmes. There are
political risks to further reform, though - in Italy, for example, the prospect
of additional reform has arisen ahead of next year's general election.
Reform fatigue is also a risk. Greece has been lobbying for an extension of the
timeframe for execution of its austerity and reform programme. An agreement on
any change to the Greek programme before the next EU summit in October would
reduce the risk of a Greek exit or second default.
A move away from national sovereignty in fiscal policy had already begun when we
published our scenario analysis in May, for example via the fiscal compact.
Further moves in this direction look likely. In his State of the Union address,
European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said the Commission will
publish a blueprint for deepening economic and monetary union this autumn, and
that "over time, steps for genuine mutualisation of debt redemption and debt
issuance can take their place."
On longer-term political reform, Barroso said the Commission would "put forward
explicit ideas for Treaty change" to create a "federation of national states."
However, it is highly uncertain how much political momentum there is for
full-blown EU treaty revision, so any Commission proposals may look more like a
wish-list at this stage.
The speed and extent of progress on all these policy measures, alongside the
success of adjustment programmes and prospects of a return to economic growth,
will continue to inform our judgement on the likely resolution of the eurozone
crisis.