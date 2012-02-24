(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 24 -

Summary analysis -- Riga (City of) 24-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: Latvia

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Dec-2011 BB+/B BB+/B

11-Aug-2009 BB/B BB/B

24-Feb-2009 BB+/B BB+/B

11-Nov-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on the Latvian capital City of Riga are constrained, in Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view, by the consolidating but uneven institutional framework for Latvian municipalities. Furthermore, the city's demographic profile is declining, and it has a high and increasing debt burden. We view Latvia's budgetary flexibility as very weak, and its budgetary performance has weakened structurally as a result of rising interest payments related to the multi-stage financing of the Southern Bridge construction.

The ratings are supported by our expectation of an economic recovery in Latvia in 2012-2014, following the very severe recession in 2009-2010. Further rating strengths are the city management's proven track record of implementing structural budgetary consolidation measures and Riga's positive liquidity situation.

Riga's GDP per capita is average by international comparison, in our view, but its financial performance faces increasing pressure from a declining and aging population. We forecast that Latvia's economy will increase over 2011-2013 (for further details see, "Latvia (Republic of)," published April 14, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We expect Riga to benefit from this rebound, given its status as the country's economic engine, and we estimate that Riga will generate about 54% of total GDP and 33% of Latvia's employment. Economic growth is likely to lead to solid recovery in Riga's revenues, in our view.

The ratings factor in the city management's proven capacity and willingness to swiftly and drastically adjust its budget to adverse economic conditions and strong revenue decline, as observed in 2009 and 2010. The city's financial performance was therefore strong in 2010, with an operating surplus of 15.2% of operating revenues, and a surplus after capital accounts of 5.2% of total revenues. Nevertheless, we don't consider that such unprecedented adjustments are sustainable over the medium term. Our base case therefore assumes that some expenditure items will increase again and be adjusted upward somewhat in the future, leading to some weakening in financial performance in 2012-2014. We believe rising interest expenditures from 2012 will also put pressure on budgetary performance. Consequently, we expect, in our base case, that Riga's operating balance will drop to an average of 7.0% of operating revenues in 2012-2014, and deficits after capital accounts to an average of negative 6.7% of total revenues. The ratings on Riga take into account its very limited revenue flexibility because, under the Latvian intergovernmental system, 90% of revenues are beyond the city's influence. Moreover, we believe that Riga's ability to further cut its expenditures is very limited, following heavy cuts in 2009 and 2010.

Riga has sizable investment requirements, but national restrictions on borrowing considerably constrain its debt-raising capacity. As a consequence, Riga has previously raised debt through off-balance-sheet financing schemes for the multistage Southern Bridge construction and, to a lesser extent, for municipal housing companies. We include such debt in our calculation of tax-supported debt as per our methodology. Our base-case scenario therefore anticipates that tax-supported debt will reach a high 110% of consolidated operating revenues in 2012, and will decline very gradually thereafter.