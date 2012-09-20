BRIEF-Industrial Securities' net profit at 117.2 mln yuan in May
* Says net profit at 117.2 million yuan ($17.25 million) in May
Sept 20 Mitel Networks Corporation
* Moody's rated Mitel Networks Corporation's (Mitel's) new $330 million credit facilities B1. The company's corporate family rating (CFR) was affirmed at B3, its speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) was upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-4 and its probability of default rating (PDR) was revised to Caa1 from B3.
* Says net profit at 117.2 million yuan ($17.25 million) in May
BEIJING, June 6 China will launch its nationwide emissions trading system by November at the "very earliest", a government researcher said on Tuesday.