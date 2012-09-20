Sept 20 Mitel Networks Corporation

* Moody's rated Mitel Networks Corporation's (Mitel's) new $330 million credit facilities B1. The company's corporate family rating (CFR) was affirmed at B3, its speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) was upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-4 and its probability of default rating (PDR) was revised to Caa1 from B3.