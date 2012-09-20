(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 20 -
Summary analysis -- Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa ---------------- 20-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Italy
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Aug-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
10-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
18-Oct-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2
SACP bbb
Anchor bbb
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Strong national customer franchise.
-- Dominant franchise in wealthy northern Italy.
-- Conservative risk management and strategy.
Weaknesses:
-- Modest internal capital generation.
-- Relatively high single-name loan concentration.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's outlook on Italy-based Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa (UBI Banca) is
negative, reflecting the possibility of a downgrade if we anticipated that deteriorating
economic and banking industry conditions in Italy could affect UBI Banca's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP).
We could revise the outlook to stable, if we anticipated an improvement in economic and
operating conditions for the Italian banking system.
