Sept 21 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Sheffield (University of) --------------------- 21-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Colleges and
universities
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-May-2002 AA-/-- AA-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The 'AA-' rating on the University of Sheffield reflects its stand-alone
credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assess at
'a+', as well as our opinion of a "moderately high" likelihood that the U.K.
government (AAA/Stable/A-1+), working through the Higher Education Funding
Council for England (HEFCE), would provide extraordinary support so as to
avoid a cash default in the event of financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our
view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support
derives from our assessment of the university's:
-- "Important" role for the U.K. government and its public policy
mandate; and
-- "Strong" link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by its track
record of providing support.
The SACP on the University of Sheffield is supported by its good reputation
for the quality of its research and teaching, which supports high and
increasing levels of student demand. This should enable the university to
continue charging the full GBP9,000 tuition to home and EU undergraduates,
broadly offsetting the announced reductions in public sector funding. The
University of Sheffield's prudent financial strategy, which has led to cash
and investments currently exceeding direct debt, also supports the rating.
This is partly offset by the uncertainty over the effects of pending reforms
and the prospect of ongoing reductions in public sector funding, as well as
the university's exposure to its sizable Catalyst student accommodation
project.
The university maintains a strong and stable student demand profile, supported
by the diversification across its student body of about 26,000. Applications
have exceeded undergraduate enrolments by 6.5x over the past three years,
while the university has maintained entry standards in the top fifth of U.K.
universities. Although there has been some decline in applications from home
and EU students for 2012--the first year of the higher tuition
fees--Sheffield's application rate has fallen by less than the sector average.
We do not expect this to affect its ability to enroll students at the desired
entry standards. More significantly, over the past few years the university
has succeeded in substantially increasing its revenues from overseas students.
These are forecast to account for 16.0% of revenues in the financial year
ending July 31, 2012, up from just 10% in 2009.
The University of Sheffield's financial performance has been strong for the
sector, with a net operating surplus of 6.8% of revenues in the financial year
ending July 31, 2011, and an expected surplus of 4.6% for 2012. Its
performance in recent years has enabled it to build up reserves, resulting in
cash and investments (excluding permanent endowments) that exceed levels of
direct debt. That said, we do expect the university to draw on these reserves
as it implements its capital program, and we expect net debt to rise to a
moderate 2.4% of revenues by 2015.
The rating on the University of Sheffield is constrained by some uncertainty
around the effect of public sector reforms, such as relaxing student number
controls. We also recognize that public sector funding is likely to be under
pressure for the foreseeable future, which may affect both research funding
and any future plans to increase the maximum permitted tuition fee. Indeed, we
believe the maximum fee is likely to be frozen even in nominal terms until
after the next general election.
The university is also exposed to the performance of the Catalyst
accommodation project. This represents a significant contingent liability, as
it could potentially be obliged to make a termination payment. However, we
consider this to be fairly unlikely, given the university's willingness and
ability to take steps to avoid triggering such an obligation.
Liquidity
The University of Sheffield has a strong liquidity position, supported by
regular and predictable revenues paid by HEFCE and the government-owned
Students Loans Company. As at May 2012, cash reserves and liquid investments
(even after Standard & Poor's adjustments) amounted to about GBP128 million,
which represents 27% of operating expenditure, or 17x the debt service
forecast for the current financial year. Although cash levels are set to
reduce over the coming years, to fund the capital program, the university
would still seek to maintain a minimum liquidity position of at least 15 days
cash expenditure. In the unlikely event of the university running into
liquidity difficulties, we believe it is likely that HEFCE would act
supportively, such as by advancing grant ahead of schedule.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the University of Sheffield
will maintain a strong academic reputation, supporting both student demand and
research funding. Although the new funding regime brings an element of
uncertainty, we believe the overall effect will be broadly positive for the
university, and expect net operating surpluses to gradually increase to about
3% of revenues by 2015.
If there is a noticeable improvement in the university's academic standing,
demonstrated by increased research funding and stronger student demand from
both home and overseas, then we may consider raising the rating, particularly
if we believe that this will lead to sustainable net surpluses of about 5% by
2015. Conversely, we could lower the rating if the university's reputation
were to deteriorate, leading to weaker-than-expected revenues from research
and teaching. If this were to lead to consistent net deficits, and an upward
debt trajectory without a credible strategic rationale, then this could lead
to downward pressure on the rating. We believe this latter scenario is less
likely. The rating could in theory also be altered by our reassessment of the
likelihood of extraordinary government intervention, but again this is
unlikely to result in any lowering of the rating.