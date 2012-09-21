Sept 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Sheffield (University of) --------------------- 21-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Colleges and

universities

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-May-2002 AA-/-- AA-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The 'AA-' rating on the University of Sheffield reflects its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assess at 'a+', as well as our opinion of a "moderately high" likelihood that the U.K. government (AAA/Stable/A-1+), working through the Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE), would provide extraordinary support so as to avoid a cash default in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support derives from our assessment of the university's:

-- "Important" role for the U.K. government and its public policy mandate; and

-- "Strong" link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by its track record of providing support.

The SACP on the University of Sheffield is supported by its good reputation for the quality of its research and teaching, which supports high and increasing levels of student demand. This should enable the university to continue charging the full GBP9,000 tuition to home and EU undergraduates, broadly offsetting the announced reductions in public sector funding. The University of Sheffield's prudent financial strategy, which has led to cash and investments currently exceeding direct debt, also supports the rating. This is partly offset by the uncertainty over the effects of pending reforms and the prospect of ongoing reductions in public sector funding, as well as the university's exposure to its sizable Catalyst student accommodation project.

The university maintains a strong and stable student demand profile, supported by the diversification across its student body of about 26,000. Applications have exceeded undergraduate enrolments by 6.5x over the past three years, while the university has maintained entry standards in the top fifth of U.K. universities. Although there has been some decline in applications from home and EU students for 2012--the first year of the higher tuition fees--Sheffield's application rate has fallen by less than the sector average. We do not expect this to affect its ability to enroll students at the desired entry standards. More significantly, over the past few years the university has succeeded in substantially increasing its revenues from overseas students. These are forecast to account for 16.0% of revenues in the financial year ending July 31, 2012, up from just 10% in 2009.

The University of Sheffield's financial performance has been strong for the sector, with a net operating surplus of 6.8% of revenues in the financial year ending July 31, 2011, and an expected surplus of 4.6% for 2012. Its performance in recent years has enabled it to build up reserves, resulting in cash and investments (excluding permanent endowments) that exceed levels of direct debt. That said, we do expect the university to draw on these reserves as it implements its capital program, and we expect net debt to rise to a moderate 2.4% of revenues by 2015.

The rating on the University of Sheffield is constrained by some uncertainty around the effect of public sector reforms, such as relaxing student number controls. We also recognize that public sector funding is likely to be under pressure for the foreseeable future, which may affect both research funding and any future plans to increase the maximum permitted tuition fee. Indeed, we believe the maximum fee is likely to be frozen even in nominal terms until after the next general election.

The university is also exposed to the performance of the Catalyst accommodation project. This represents a significant contingent liability, as it could potentially be obliged to make a termination payment. However, we consider this to be fairly unlikely, given the university's willingness and ability to take steps to avoid triggering such an obligation.

Liquidity

The University of Sheffield has a strong liquidity position, supported by regular and predictable revenues paid by HEFCE and the government-owned Students Loans Company. As at May 2012, cash reserves and liquid investments (even after Standard & Poor's adjustments) amounted to about GBP128 million, which represents 27% of operating expenditure, or 17x the debt service forecast for the current financial year. Although cash levels are set to reduce over the coming years, to fund the capital program, the university would still seek to maintain a minimum liquidity position of at least 15 days cash expenditure. In the unlikely event of the university running into liquidity difficulties, we believe it is likely that HEFCE would act supportively, such as by advancing grant ahead of schedule.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the University of Sheffield will maintain a strong academic reputation, supporting both student demand and research funding. Although the new funding regime brings an element of uncertainty, we believe the overall effect will be broadly positive for the university, and expect net operating surpluses to gradually increase to about 3% of revenues by 2015.

If there is a noticeable improvement in the university's academic standing, demonstrated by increased research funding and stronger student demand from both home and overseas, then we may consider raising the rating, particularly if we believe that this will lead to sustainable net surpluses of about 5% by 2015. Conversely, we could lower the rating if the university's reputation were to deteriorate, leading to weaker-than-expected revenues from research and teaching. If this were to lead to consistent net deficits, and an upward debt trajectory without a credible strategic rationale, then this could lead to downward pressure on the rating. We believe this latter scenario is less likely. The rating could in theory also be altered by our reassessment of the likelihood of extraordinary government intervention, but again this is unlikely to result in any lowering of the rating.