(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) PT. Cellular Telecommunications (SingTel) at 'BBB' and 'BBB +', respectively. National Long-term rating was also affirmed at 'AAA (idn)' and unsecured debt ratings of foreign currency affirmed at 'BBB'. Prospects are Stable

This assertion menidaklanjuti decision of the Central Jakarta District Court on a lawsuit memailitkan Telkomsel PT Prima Jaya Informatics (Prima Jaya). Fitch found that the disputed amount is insignificant when compared to the financial capacity of Telkomsel. Fitch also predicted creditor banks will not take any action while Telkomsel will file an appeal against the court's decision.

Fith noted that the bankruptcy claim could limit the operational flexibility of the company. However, Fitch found that this problem will be resolved without disturbing the operational and financial profile of the company.

The court ruled that Telkomsel has gagar paid £ 5.3 million (USD558, 000) to Prima Jaya. In June 2011, Prima Jaya signed an agreement with Telkomsel to distribute telephone cards and SIM cards for two years. However, according to Prima Jaya, Telkomsel decided unilaterally agreement in June 2012, stop sending cards that caused the loss.

Telkomsel is Indonesia's major mobile operators with 117 million subscribers and is also one of the strongest telecommunications company in Asia with a conservative credit profile. The Company recorded EBITDA USD 48.7 trillion (USD 5.6 billion) and revenue of USD 27.5 trillion (USD 3.1 billion) in 2011. At the end of December 2011, Telkomsel had £ 4.2 trillion (USD 470 million) in cash and cash equivalents. Telkomsel is 65% owned by PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (Telkom; 'BBB-' / Stable), fixed-line operator owned by the Indonesian government. Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SingTel; 'A +' / Stable), which is majority owned by the Singapore government ('AAA' / Stable), has a 35% minority stake in Telkomsel.