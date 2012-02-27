(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Axis Bank Limited's
(ABL) proposed foreign currency senior unsecured
notes, to be issued under its EUR2bn medium term notes (MTN)
programme, an expected rating of 'BBB-(exp)'. The final rating
is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
The notes are rated at the same level as ABL's Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', as they
will constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of the bank, and will rank equally with all its
other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
ABL's other ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F3'
- Viability Rating: 'bbb-'
- Support Rating: '3'
- Support Rating Floor: 'BB+'
- Foreign Currency senior debt: 'BBB-'
- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch AAA(ind)'; Outlook
Stable
- INR57bn subordinated lower tier 2 debt programme: 'Fitch
AAA(ind)'
- INR6.53bn subordinated upper tier 2 debt programme: 'Fitch
AA+(ind)'
- INR2.14bn perpetual tier 1 debt programme: 'Fitch
AA+(ind)'
Axis bank is 8th-largest bank in India with a strong
franchise, sound profitability and asset quality. The bank's
reputation, established track record and capable management have
enabled it to carve a leading position in certain niches (e.g.
debt syndication and underwriting) while ensuring growth over
the last five years.