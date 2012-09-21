(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- AREVA ----------------------------------------- 21-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: France

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 04012G

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

28-Jun-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

10-Jul-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

01-Dec-2008 --/A-1 --/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on French nuclear services provider AREVA reflect our assessment of the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bb-', together with a three-notch uplift for likely extraordinary state support. Areva is 87%-owned by the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+) and we consider it to be a government-related entity (GRE). According to our GRE criteria, the three-notch uplift reflects our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood the French state would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to AREVA in the event of financial distress. This is based on our assessment of AREVA's "important" role as France's leading nuclear services provider and its "very strong" link with the government.

We view AREVA's business risk profile as "fair." The main negative rating factor is AREVA's very low profitability record--it has posted a weak EBITDA margin and return on capital since at least 2008. This weakness is offset by our core assumption that EBITDA will significantly increase every year from 2012 because we believe cost overruns on the OL3 Finnish nuclear reactor will fully recede. We also anticipate that AREVA will achieve substantial costs savings by 2015. We factor in AREVA's leading global position across the nuclear power chain, which runs from uranium mining, enrichment, and fuel fabrication to engineering services and spent nuclear fuel recycling. We also include the group's large order backlog of EUR45.2 billion on June 30, 2012, which provides sizable visibility.

We consider AREVA's financial risk profile to be "aggressive," reflecting significant capital intensity in the industry, very weak credit metrics, and continued large negative free cash flow expectations for 2012. Partly mitigating these negatives are management's actions to stem debt increases through disposals, most of which have already been achieved, and tight capital expenditure (capex) control, with a clear commitment to reaching and sustaining positive free operating cash flows (FOCF). We also factor in AREVA's adequate liquidity and long-ended debt maturity profile, and the ongoing benefits of ultimate state ownership, which should translate into strong bank support.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Our medium-term forecasts are in line with management's latest guidance, including company-defined EBITDA of more than EUR950 million in 2012 and at least EUR1.25 billion in 2013, which we view as plausible. Company-defined EBITDA is calculated before changes in provisions and is therefore a proxy for operational cash flows.

AREVA's new management has a favorable track record in achieving targets. Despite a challenging industry environment, AREVA's first half 2012 EBITDA exceeded our, and the company's, expectations. AREVA has increased its full-year 2012 EBITDA target by EUR200 million based on this positive first-half performance. While the increase mainly reflected a EUR300 million one-off insurance payment to be received in the second half, first-half EBITDA excluding this item was still above our expectations.

The new French government's objective of reducing France's dependence on nuclear power to 50% by 2025 from the current 75% will be, in our view, tough to implement and subject to political shifts.

In Japan, which has one of the largest nuclear reactor fleets in the world, recent government statements point to a possible nuclear-free scenario. But this will not happen before the 2030s or 2040s, and we believe the plan may change. Meanwhile, we assume that a significant number of Japan's nuclear reactors will resume operations by 2016. We also note very positively the retention of recycling activities in Japan, with AREVA being an important player in the field.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Our base-case scenario factors in a modest rise in Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt in 2012, from EUR6.3 billion at the end of 2011. This reflects negative FOCF of EUR1.3 billion that disposal proceeds largely offset. Areva has completed most of its planned disposals ahead of schedule. We also take into account expected working capital improvements of about EUR0.3 billion.

That said, debt metrics remain weak, and we project FFO to debt of around 11% in 2012, from less than 10% under our previous base-case scenario, rising to about 15% in 2013.

Liquidity

The 'A-3' short-term rating is supported by our assessment of AREVA's liquidity as "adequate," as defined by our criteria. We anticipate that AREVA's sources of liquidity will cover its liquidity needs for the next 12 months well in excess of our 1.2x ceiling.

We estimate total annual liquidity sources for 2012 and 2013 at about EUR4.5 billion, including:

-- Surplus cash at about EUR1.9 billion on June 30, 2012, after excluding EUR0.3 billion from reported cash that we treat as tied to operations;

-- As of June 30, 2012, EUR2.1 billion of undrawn long-term committed lines due in February 2014 plus EUR0.5 billion due in 2015. These lines do not include financial covenants; and

-- Operating cash flow, including positive working capital inflows, which we estimate at close to EUR0.6 billion in 2012, roughly doubling in 2013.

This compares with the following major liquidity uses under our base-case scenario:

-- Short-term debt of EUR0.8 billion on June 30, 2012, and minimal debt maturities before 2016; and

-- Continued high capex, which we estimate at close to EUR2 billion in 2012 and EUR1.7 billion in 2013.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations of gradually improving EBITDA generation in line with management's guidance and limited further debt increases. At the same time, we expect 2012 to be another highly challenging year for the company, given cash outlays related to OL3 and the continued outage of most nuclear capacity in Japan. We foresee an adjusted ratio of FFO to debt around 11% in 2012, recovering to a ratings-commensurate 15% in 2013.

We do not anticipate a change in our "high" assessment of state support for AREVA, or major negative implications for the French nuclear industry, at least over the medium term, based on the government's statements throughout the year. On this basis, any lowering of the sovereign rating on France would not affect the number of notches of support we incorporate in our ratings on AREVA. According to our criteria, a "high" qualifier for state support corresponds to a three-notch uplift over the SACP if the company operates in a country with a local currency rating of 'A-' or above.

We might lower the ratings if EBITDA did not clearly demonstrate operational improvement in 2012 and 2013. Ratings downside could also materialize if debt increased more than we anticipate. A revision of our assessment of state support to "moderately high," although currently not envisaged, would lead us to lower our ratings on AREVA by one notch.

We might raise the ratings if, by 2013-2014, AREVA was able to demonstrate improving profitability as outlined in its strategic plan, and we believed AREVA could achieve sustained positive free cash flow and improve its adjusted FFO to debt to 15%-20%.

Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010