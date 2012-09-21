(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BB' issue
rating to the $1.5 billion Sukuk Lease Certificates due 2018, issued by Hazine Mustesarligi
Varlik Kiralama Anonim Sirketi (the issuer), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) wholly
owned by the Republic of Turkey (foreign currency BB/Stable/B).
The transaction raises funds of $1.5 billion in accordance with the Islamic
principles of "ijara" (leasing). The assets underlying the lease are
state-owned buildings and land in Turkey. Under the transaction, the state
sells a pool of property assets to the issuer.
The issuer holds the assets in its own name and for the account and benefit of
the certificate holders. The state is to act as servicing agent to maintain
the assets. The issuer leases back the assets to the state, which will make
regular rental payments to the issuer. These will be the basis for periodic
distribution payments payable on the lease certificates. The rental payment
obligation ranks pari passu with other unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the state.
On maturity (dissolution), the state will purchase the lease assets from the
issuer at the relevant exercise price, as specified in the purchase
undertaking agreement. The purchase price in connection with this sale funds
the dissolution amount that is payable to the certificate holders.
In our view, the two key rating factors underpinning the rating on the sukuk
are the rental payments to be made by the state, which ensure payment of the
periodic distribution amounts, and the obligation that the state has to
repurchase the underlying assets, which ensures payment of the dissolution
amount to certificate holders. The rating on the sukuk is equalized with our
rating on the senior unsecured long-term foreign currency debt of Turkey.
Standard & Poor's considers that Turkey has a strong incentive to consider the
performance of the lease certificates to be as important as its conventional
debt, because the rationale for the transaction is to raise funds in
accordance with Islamic principles, rather than to separate the state's own
obligations from those of the issuer.
