OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to STORM 2012-IV's class A1, A2, B, C, and D notes.

-- The transaction securitizes a pool of performing loans secured on first-ranking (or first- and consecutive-ranking) mortgages over properties in The Netherlands. Obvion owns and services these mortgages.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to STORM 2012-IV B.V.'s EUR2,106.0 million residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. STORM 2012-IV has also issued EUR21.1 million unrated notes (see list below).

STORM 2012-IV is the latest securitization of mortgage loans originated by Obvion N.V., which was previously called ABP Hypotheken N.V. and was a 100% subsidiary of Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP (ABP). It has been a mortgage originator in The Netherlands since 1980. From April 2002 to May 2012, Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland; AA/Negative/A-1+) held 70% of Obvion's shares and ABP held the remaining 30%. As of May 2012, Rabobank Nederland has 100% ownership of Obvion, after acquiring all of its shares.