(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 21 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned ratings to STORM 2012-IV's class A1, A2, B, C, and D
notes.
-- The transaction securitizes a pool of performing loans secured on
first-ranking (or first- and consecutive-ranking) mortgages over properties in
The Netherlands. Obvion owns and services these mortgages.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to STORM 2012-IV B.V.'s
EUR2,106.0 million residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. STORM 2012-IV has also
issued EUR21.1 million unrated notes (see list below).
STORM 2012-IV is the latest securitization of mortgage loans originated by
Obvion N.V., which was previously called ABP Hypotheken N.V. and was a 100%
subsidiary of Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP (ABP). It has been a mortgage
originator in The Netherlands since 1980. From April 2002 to May 2012,
Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland;
AA/Negative/A-1+) held 70% of Obvion's shares and ABP held the remaining 30%.
As of May 2012, Rabobank Nederland has 100% ownership of Obvion, after
acquiring all of its shares.