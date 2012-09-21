Sept 21 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Nov. 29, 2011, we lowered to 'A-1' our short-term issuer credit rating on Barclays Bank, the bank account, liquidity facility, and swap provider in Landmark Mortgage Securities No.1.

-- On Feb. 7, 2012, we placed our ratings on the class Aa and Ac notes on CreditWatch negative following the expiry of counterparty remedy periods.

-- On Sept. 14, 2012, the bank account and liquidity facility agreements were amended and are now in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria.

-- Based on the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria, we have today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'AA- (sf)' ratings on the class Aa and Ac notes.

-- Landmark Mortgages Securities No.1 is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction originated by Amber Homeloans, Infinity Mortgages, and Unity Homeloans.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its 'AA- (sf)' credit ratings on Landmark Mortgage Securities No.1 PLC's class Aa and Ac notes.

Today's rating actions follow the execution of amendments to the bank account and liquidity facility agreements between Landmark Mortgage Securities No.1 and Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Negative/A-1). These agreements now reflect our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).