Cypress Executive Chairman Ray Bingham steps down from board
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Hayleys PLC's 'A+(lka)' National Long-Term rating with a Negative Outlook.
Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Hayleys PLC.
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27