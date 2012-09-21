(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We are assigning our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings to Norway-based Gjensidige Bank ASA and its core subsidiary, Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt AS, the mortgage company and covered bond issuer for the bank group.

-- The ratings reflect Gjensidige Bank's 'a-' anchor, as well as the bank's weak business position, very strong capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the bank's capital is very strong and that its risk-adjusted capital ratio will stay above 15% over the next 18-24 months.

Rating Action

