Feb 27 -

Overview

-- U K Insurance Ltd. (UKI) is a leading personal lines underwriter and the main operating insurance subsidiary of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC, which has a significant share of the U.K. personal lines market.

-- We are assigning our 'A' insurer financial strength and counterparty credit ratings to UKI, based on its extremely strong capital adequacy ratio, strong competitive position, and conservative investment portfolio.

-- The stable outlook is based on our expectation that UKI will continue to maintain at least a very strong capital adequacy ratio measured by our capital model and a strong competitive position that will help to improve its operating performance.

Rating Action

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' long-term counterparty credit ratings and insurer financial strength ratings to London-based leading non-life personal lines insurer U K Insurance Ltd. UKI). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings reflect our view of UKI's extremely strong capital adequacy ratio (measured by our capital model), strong competitive position, and conservative investment strategy. These factors are offset by its historically volatile operating performance, the execution risk inherent in the divestment from RBS Group (RBSG), and operating cash flows that are strong, but have historically been volatile. We view UKI as "not strategically important" to RBSG under our group ratings methodology and therefore equalize its financial strength and issuer credit ratings with its 'a' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and the 'A' long-term counterparty credit ratings on RBSG's core banks. This implies that the ratings on UKI are capped at the level of RBSG's core banks under our group ratings methodology; therefore while RBSG remains its majority owner, any negative rating action on RBSG may be replicated on UKI.

Overall capitalization is very strong. UKI's capital adequacy at year-end 2010 and its estimated capital adequacy at year-end 2011, based on Standard & Poor's capital model, are extremely strong. The very strong level of capitalization is supported by a strong level of reserving and what appears to be an adequate level of reinsurance coverage. It is, however, offset by the execution risk of the divestment of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG) from RBSG and the potential negative impact of this on DLG's financial flexibility and capitalization.

DLG's competitive position is strong and supports the rating. The group is one of the market leaders in the personal lines sector in the U.K.; its 2010 market share was about 11%, based on reported Association Of British Insurers data. It also has strong positions in its motor and home segments. DLG's leadership and significant market share in these lines of business reflect the strength of its brands and direct multichannel distribution, complemented by multi-year partnership agreements with similarly well-known brands and financial industry leaders. DLG's reliance on a mature, saturated, and highly competitive U.K. personal lines market with limited growth potential is a relative weakness, compared with its international peers. Premium income also fell in 2006-2008, partly because of greater competition through aggregators (Web sites that collect and distribute information about competing insurance products).

The ratings on DLG also benefit from a conservative investment strategy; nearly 93% of its investment portfolio is invested in high-quality bonds and cash as of Dec. 31, 2011. Of the portfolio, 95% is invested in bonds rated 'A' or higher. There is currently no exposure to peripheral European sovereign debt. In addition, there is currently no equity exposure in the investment portfolio, limiting market risk; we view this positively.

Standard & Poor's views DLG's historical operating performance as good and expects it to improve over the medium term. However, the operating performance has also historically been volatile and this is a weakness for the rating. The company was hit by the industrywide increase in bodily injury costs and by soft market conditions; as a result, net combined operating ratios were 112% in 2009 and 121% in 2010. However, we consider that it has conservatively reserved these accident years. In addition, portfolio actions to reduce exposure to worst-performing risks and repricing of the motor account are reflecting in a 2011 net combined operating ratio of 100%. Low interest rates have also cut into DLG's investment income. We expect improved underwriting performance to lead to net combined operating ratios of around 95%-98% for the overall portfolio from 2012 onward.

Outlook

The stable outlook is based on our expectation that UKI will continue to maintain at least a very strong capital adequacy ratio, measured by our capital model, and a strong competitive position that will help it improve its operating performance in line with our expectations above.

We consider that a positive rating action is unlikely in the medium term due to the execution risk inherent in DLG's divestment from RBSG and establishment as a stand-alone entity. All these actions could weaken capitalization and damage its market-leading franchise.

We could take a negative rating action if the capital adequacy ratio measured by our capital model falls below the 'AA' range, and operating performance does not improve in line with the expectations we outlined above.

As UKI progressively separates itself from RBSG (financially and operationally) we will continue to assess it against the insulated subsidiary criteria (see "Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 9, 2011) and consider if the ratings on UKI should be progressively or partly delinked from those on RBSG.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

-- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004

-- Refining The Focus Of Insurer Enterprise Risk Management Criteria, June 2, 2006

-- Management And Corporate Strategy Of Insurers: Methodology And Assumptions, Jan. 20, 2011

-- Expanded Definition Of Adequate Classification In Enterprise Risk Management Scores, Jan. 28, 2010

Ratings List

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

U K Insurance Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating A/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating A/Stable/--