Sept 21 - The downward delinquency trend continues for U.S. CREL CDOs, with late-pays falling to their lowest levels in over a year, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

U.S. CREL CDOs delinquencies dropped for the fourth straight month, falling below 12% for the first time since August 2011. Only two new delinquencies were added to the Index last month while seven assets were removed. The August 2012 rate is 11.6% from 12.1% in July.

In August, asset managers reported only one realized loss totaling $3.5 million, representing a loss severity of 68% of the original principal balance. The loss was the result of the distressed sale of a whole loan secured by a multifamily property located in Indiana.

