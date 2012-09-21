Sept 21 -

-- We are assigning a preliminary 'AA+' long-term rating to Norway-based Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt's outstanding covered bonds issued under the Norwegian covered bond legislation. The outlook is stable.

-- The portfolio backing the bonds consists of primarily first-lien loans secured on residential properties in Norway.

-- The credit quality of the cover pool assets reflects the issuer's focus on prime residential mortgages, but the rating is constrained by the 'BBB+' long-term rating on the issuer and because the program is assessed as category 2 under our criteria.

-- We have assigned the preliminary rating based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result of this review.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a preliminary 'AA+' long-term credit rating to Norway-based Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt AS's (GBB) outstanding covered bonds issued under the Norwegian covered bond legislation.

The rating will apply to all outstanding issuances of Norwegian legislation-enabled covered bonds "Obligasjoner med fortrinsrett" (OMF) issued by GBB. The outlook is stable (see list below).

Standard & Poor's ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal on or before legal final maturity of the bonds.