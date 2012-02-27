(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - The lower funding requirement of German Laender this year, which will help some of
comply with the terms of the new constitutional "debt brake," could be a temporary phenomenon
and does not eliminate the need for further cost-cutting measures, Fitch Ratings says.
The Laenders' official forecasts show gross funding needs falling to EUR82.9bn
in 2012, from EUR93.1bn in 2011. This is a positive development as the Laender
strive to meet their obligations under the German government's borrowing rules
that take effect in 2020. These rules require the Laender to balance their
budgets and not incur new net debt.
However, the main reason for lower funding needs this year is the increase in
tax revenue projections late in 2011, prompted by the German economy's strong
economic performance in the first half of last year. The uncertainty surrounding
the eurozone and global economies means this may not be repeated this year (we
forecast real German GDP growth of 0.9% in 2012, significantly lower than our
2011 forecast of 3.10%). The Laender collectively are still expected to post a
deficit of around EUR23.7bn in 2011.
The lower funding requirement does not remove the need for the Laender to
continue their cost-cutting measures, which would become more pressing in the
absence of sustainable economic growth.
Overall, we think the debt brake is positive for the Laender. It should
incentivise budgetary discipline and cost-cutting, and so help reduce structural
deficits and debt.
Some Laender are already delivering fiscal consolidation. For example,
Saxony-Anhalt's medium-term financial plan for 2011-2015 includes cost-cutting
measures aimed at reducing new debt by around EUR200m annually. (Saxony-Anhalt's
total debt at the end of 2011 was around EUR20.8bn, down 1.5% on the previous
year.)
However, Saxony-Anhalt is one of five Laender (together with Berlin, Bremen,
Saarland and Schleswig-Holstein ) receiving transitional assistance in the
run-up to 2020, and which therefore have to follow a strict consolidation path, subject
to monitoring by a stability board. While Saxony-Anhalt aims to reduce its debt
this year and five other states plan for a net funding requirement of zero, in
effect making them compliant with the debt brake, five others, including North
Rhine-Westphalia, will increase their debt by more than EUR1bn.
The potential for weaker GDP growth raises the prospect of those Laender that do
not embark on serious cost-cutting not being compliant with the debt brake by
2020. Indeed, the different degrees of readiness for 2020 are arguably reflected
in the variation in market funding costs that Laender enjoy.
Despite the variation in budgetary performance and transition towards compliance
with the debt break, those Laender that we rate (Berlin, NRW,
Rhineland-Palatinate and Saxony-Anhalt) are all 'AAA' with Stable Outlooks.
The ratings reflects the solidarity system, whereby a Land experiencing "extreme
budgetary hardship" can count on assistance from all other Laender, and the
importance of the federal government, rated 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook, in that
system. This underpins the creditworthiness of all Laender.