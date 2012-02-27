(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'Fitch
A(SO)(ind)(exp)' rating on Andhra Pradesh State Financial
Corporation's (APSFC) INR2bn issue assigned on 24
November 2011 as the proposed debt issue is no longer expected
to proceed as previously envisaged.
The issuer has proposed to replace this issue with new bonds
of INR2bn, including an option to retain additional INR1bn as
green shoe option and a modified structure, due 2022. Fitch has
assigned this new bond with a call option in the third year, an
expected rating of 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)(exp)'. The final rating is
contingent on the receipt of documents conforming to information
already received.
The rating reflects the credit profile of the government of
Andhra Pradesh (GoAP), given their unconditional and irrevocable
guarantee for the bonds until payment in full.
The rating derives additional comfort from the bond's
structured payment mechanism and tripartite agreement among
APSFC, GoAP and trustee to the issue. The trustee (to be
appointed) will oversee the structured payment mechanism
throughout the tenure of the bond. Fitch notes that APSFC has
promptly paid bond installments from its own resources without
resorting to the government guarantee on its earlier issuance.
GoAP's credit profile benefits from it being the
third-largest sub-national economy in India (contributed 7.8% to
national income in FY11 (end-March)) with a strong service
sector. Its proportion to national income increased by 0.21%
point between FY05-FY10 (fourth-highest increase in proportion
to national income after Haryana, Bihar and Uttarakhand). During
the first four years of the 11th five-year-plan (FY08-FY11), the
state achieved average gross state domestic product (GSDP)
growth of 8% (target: 9.5%). GoAP's fiscal profile improved
remarkably during FY01-FY10 and it achieved two key achievements
envisaged in its Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act
in FY07, two years ahead of target.
However, the state is more leveraged than other Indian
sub-national economies of similar size. High debt, along with
other committed spending such as salaries and pensions, makes
expenditure reform difficult.
Andhra Pradesh's revenue account went into surplus in FY07
(and remained in surplus thereafter) from a deficit in FY01
(2.5% of GSDP). Although the fiscal account remained in deficit,
it narrowed to 2.25% of GSDP in FY11 from 5.1% in FY01.
The FY13 budget presented in the state assembly pegs fiscal
deficit at 2.5% of GSDP. This is in line with the fiscal
consolidation target recommended by the Thirteenth Finance
Commission.
Fiscal consolidation through buoyant central transfers is a
rising trend of Andhra Pradesh's public finances. Though strong
economic growth has alleviated some pressure stemming from the
debt unsustainability in the past, continuation of growth
momentum is crucial for debt sustainability and improving the
fiscal profile.