(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 24 -

Overview

-- Greentown's liquidity pressure has eased because the company has received meaningful cash from asset disposals and equity injections in the past six months.

-- We are uncertain about the impact of the improved liquidity and strategic alliances on the China-based property developer's growth strategy and leverage.

-- We are keeping our 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating and our 'cnCCC+' long-term Greater China regional scale rating on the company on CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- We are also keeping our 'CCC' issue rating and 'cnCCC' long-term Greater China regional scale rating on Greentown's outstanding notes on CreditWatch with positive implications.

Rating Action

On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept the following ratings on China-based property developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd. on CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on June 11, 2012:

-- the 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating on Greentown;

-- the 'CCC' issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes;

-- the 'cnCCC+' long-term Greater China regional scale rating on Greentown; and

-- the long-term 'cnCCC' Greater China regional scale rating on the company's notes.

Rationale

We kept the ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications to reflect our uncertainty over the impact of a recent improvement in Greentown's liquidity and its strategic alliances on its growth strategy and leverage. The company's liquidity pressure has eased following the sale of equity and convertible securities to Hong Kong-based Wharf (Holdings) Ltd. (not rated) and the disposal of equity in nine projects to Sunac China Holdings Ltd. (BB-/Watch Neg/--; cnBB+/Watch Neg).