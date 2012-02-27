(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings sees no immediate impact on Greek banks' ratings following Greece's sovereign downgrade (see "Fitch downgrades Greece to 'C' from 'CCC'" dated 22 February 2012 on www.fitchratings.comp). This is based on Fitch's assumption that international support from the IMF/EU/ECB will remain during Greece's debt restructuring.

The Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of National Bank of Greece, EFG Eurobank Ergasias, Alpha Bank, Piraeus Bank and Agricultural Bank of Greece remain on their Support Rating Floors (SRF) at 'B-' and continue to reflect Fitch's assumption that international support from the IMF/EU/ECB in respect of Greek banks' re-financing, liquidity and recapitalisation will remain in place during and on completion of Greece's debt exchange.

However, Fitch continues to see downside ratings risks as expressed by the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on banks' Long-term IDRs. Greek banks remain highly sensitive to the effects on their capital and liquidity of the new private sector involvement (PSI Plus) Greek debt exchange offer, the credit risk profile of Greece after the completion of PSI Plus and any reduction in the likelihood and timeliness of international support.

Greek banks' continued extraordinary access to liquidity, either through the Bank of Greece or the ECB remains. As per the EU summit statement in July 2011 and further reiterated in the EU summit in October 2011, credit enhancement will be provided to underpin the quality of collateral as so to allow its continued access to Eurosystem liquidity operations by Greek banks.

Fitch believes that the additional EUR30bn extraordinary capital backstop facility under the second IMF/EU/ECB support programme for Greece added to the EUR10bn under the first programme is likely to be sufficient to cover credit losses arising from the PSI Plus exchange offer, which entails a nominal haircut of 53.5% to the face value of Greek government bonds (GGBs).

In line with Fitch's sovereign statement on February 22 2012, the proposal to reduce Greece's public debt burden via a debt exchange with private creditors will, if completed, constitute a rating default, and result in the country's IDR being lowered to 'Restricted Default' ('RD') upon completion. The ratings of GGBs affected by the exchange will also be lowered to 'D' ('default') at this time.

Shortly after completion of the exchange with the issue of new securities, Greece's sovereign rating would be removed from RD and re-rated at a level consistent with the agency's assessment of its post-default structure and credit profile. At that point, Fitch will also resolve the RWN on Greek banks' IDRs and assess if these could be above, capped or below the sovereign rating. While this will have to be analysed on a bank by bank basis taking into consideration the core aspects of Fitch's ratings criteria, key rating drivers will be Fitch's judgement on available and timely international support and Greece's sovereign rating post-default.

Fitch considers there remain risks upon completion of the debt exchange, particularly as there are execution risks as to how and when banks will receive capital support, which are not yet certain, as well as the presence of any regulatory forbearance.

Should Greek banks' effectively receive capital support, Fitch will upgrade banks' Viability Rating (VR) of 'f' to a rating level commensurate with its post-supported financial strength. However, Fitch anticipates that the VRs of Greek banks will remain at a deeply sub-investment grade rating level to reflect the numerous challenges they are faced with and their substantial weak credit fundamentals. The latter is expressed by their precarious funding and liquidity profiles, significant asset quality concerns and operating losses in the context of Greece's distressed macroeconomic environment.