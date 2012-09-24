Sept 24 - For many European oil refineries, operating performance has been improving in
2012, and Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects most refineries to show strengthening
results for the full year 2012. Yet Standard & Poor's outlook for the industry remains
dim, for various reasons. Sluggish economic prospects and persistent
oversupply, notably of gasoline, and structurally higher energy costs are
likely to subdue margins for years to come, even though recent refinery
closures have reduced capacity.
What's more, we think the rising popularity of diesel-fueled vehicles in
Europe and lower demand for gasoline from the U.S., traditionally a key export
market, will depress gasoline crack spreads: the differential between the
prices of crude and gasoline products. Unless European oil refiners find a way
to address this structural supply-demand mismatch, their profitability
problems will continue, in our view.
Given our challenging medium-term outlook for the industry, in spite of the
2012 rebound from weak margins since 2009, we have published a commentary
titled "What Does The Future Hold For European Oil Refiners?". In this
commentary, we outline and describe the implications of the following factors:
-- We believe excess volumes of gasoline will continue to weigh on
European refineries' profitability.
-- European refineries face several challenges, including tightening EU
environmental regulations, structurally higher oil prices, rising diesel
imports, and declining demand.
-- With depressed profitability and cash flows, refineries have been
keeping investment levels at a minimum, which risks further undermining their
long-term competitiveness.
-- Consequently, we expect sluggish performance for most European
refineries and further refinery closures, albeit at a slower pace than over
the past 18 months.