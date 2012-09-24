(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 24 -
Summary analysis -- Gabonese Republic ----------------------------- 24-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/B Country: Gabon
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Mult. CUSIP6: 362420
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Nov-2007 BB-/B BB-/B
Rationale
The ratings on the Gabonese Republic (Gabon) are constrained by our views of
the government's poor track record in its fiscal and debt management and the
country's limited experience with uncontroversial election processes, as well
as its high economic dependence on oil revenue, and data gaps, particularly
with regard to the country's external balance sheet. Rating support stems from
strong reported external and fiscal performances, although these may be
vulnerable over the next couple of years, and high GDP per capita for the
rating category. The government's ambitious structural reform agenda also
underpins the ratings.
Gabon's authorities have recently informed Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
that they hadn't paid amounts committed to the Eurobond sinking fund.
Consequently, we think that fiscal management has deteriorated in recent
months. We understand, though, that the government intends to pay the amounts
due within the next few months and then adhere to the expected schedule.
The government typically records fiscal surpluses. We note that it paid most
of its supplier arrears to Gabonese enterprises by August 2012.
We anticipate Gabon's fiscal debt will represent 17% of GDP this year,
illustrating substantial improvement since the early 2000s, when debt stood at
71% of GDP. In 2010 and 2011, the reported fiscal surpluses were lower than in
earlier years because of capital expenditure. We believe capital spending will
continue to hamper 2012 accounts as we understand the government continued to
make some investments related to the co-hosting of the African Cup of Nations
in early 2012. The government has made available 2012 fiscal data, but with an
unusually long delay. We expect Gabon's current account surplus to average
just under 8% of GDP for 2012-2015, despite the downward trend in oil volume
that the country produces. Oil production has accounted on average for about
51% of Gabon's nominal GDP, 87% of export income, and 58% of fiscal revenue in
the past 10 years.
Gabon's economic growth will likely decelerate somewhat in 2012. We forecast
GDP per capita for the year to be $11,500, following a 9% upward revision in
official 2005-2010 GDP data based on better coverage of several sectors. Real
GDP per capita growth should average 1.7% for 2012-2015, in our opinion. Gabon
is part of the Central African Economic and Monetary Union (CEMAC), and its
currency, the CFA Franc, is pegged to the euro.
Recovery analysis
We rate Gabon's $1 billion Eurobond due on Dec. 12, 2017 at 'BB-', the same
level as the sovereign credit rating. The recovery rating on these notes is
'4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of
a payment default. In our default and recovery scenario, we assume a
hypothetical event of default due to a prolonged drop in oil prices--or more
generally a terms of trade shock--affecting Gabon's GDP, current account
balance, and fiscal revenues. As indicated by our 'BB-' rating, however, such
a scenario is not our base-case scenario.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view of the potential for a downgrade if
Gabon's poor payment culture does not improve. For instance, an indication of
this could be the government failing to catch up in the next few months with
its payments to the sinking fund related to its 2017 Eurobond, or allowing new
arrears to accumulate.
We could revise the outlook to stable if we see improvement in fiscal and debt
management, particularly if it includes greater transparency.
