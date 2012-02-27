Cypress Executive Chairman Ray Bingham steps down from board
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- DP World Ltd. ------------------------------------------ 27-Feb-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: United Arab
Emirates
Primary SIC: Marinas
Mult. CUSIP6: 23330J
Mult. CUSIP6: 23330Q
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Apr-2010 BB/B BB/B
02-Dec-2009 BB+/B BB+/B
25-Nov-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
30-Jun-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
17-Mar-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1
07-Jun-2007 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$5 bil med-term note Prog 06/11/2007: sr
unsecd BB 07-Apr-2010
US$1.75 bil 6.85% med-term nts due
07/02/2037 BB 07-Apr-2010
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27